Destructive Dubois delivers another quickfire stoppage to send warning to world

Daniel Dubois celebrates winning the WBO International and Vacant Silver Heavyweight Championship at the Copper Box Arena, London. PA Wire/PA Images

Daniel Dubois ended 2019 with a destructive display that will send shock waves around the boxing world.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Daniel Dubois (right) in action against Kyotaro Fujimoto (left) in the WBO International and Vacant WBC Silver Heavyweight Championshipat the Copper Box Arena, London. Daniel Dubois (right) in action against Kyotaro Fujimoto (left) in the WBO International and Vacant WBC Silver Heavyweight Championshipat the Copper Box Arena, London.

The heavyweight hope from Newham's Peacock gym flattened Japan's Kyotaro Fujimoto inside two rounds with a mighty right at the Copper Box Arena on Saturday, adding a warning to top men around the globe.

"I land my right and it's goodnight," beamed east London's heavyweight hero.

"I just thought after the first couple of shots I had to pace myself and let him come to me. I knew I had the power and was really confident in what I was going to do

"I am 100 per cent sure of my ability to beat anyone they put in front of me."

Just who that will be is the question. Certainly the big names in the sport will not be rushing to risk their fighting futures against the 22-year-old power puncher, who extended his winning record to 14, with just one rival surviving the distance.

You may also want to watch:

Promoter Frank Warren boldly insists he would accept World champion Anthony Joshua as an opponent for Dubois but Joe Joyce - who has 10 straight victories and faces Marco Huck for the European heavyweight title in January - looks more likely for a showdown duel in 2020.

Certainly the finishing right that flattened Fujimoto will be remembered, but the powerful jabs that opened up his defences paved the way for the victory for the prospect guided by Peacock gym brothers Martin and Tony Bowers.

Dubois added the WBC Silver heavyweight title to the British and Commonwealth belts he has already won and he is sure there will be more to come as his campaign continues.

Also in winning action at the Copper Box was unbeaten cruiserweight prospect James Branch, who showed a powerful left hook as he halted Hungarian Istvan Orson in four rounds for his seventh straight win.

Middleweight stablemate Denzel Bentley took his tally to 12 victories when stopping Poland's Adam Grabiec in two rounds.

And super-bantamweight Chris Bourke, also based at the Peacock, knocked out Leicester's Louis Norman with a second round left hook for his sixth win.

Another unbeaten Peacock prospect, lightweight Mohammed Bilal Ali, outscored James Speight over four rounds.