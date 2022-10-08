Leyton Orient knocked off spot spot after being held by Doncaster

Leyton Orient were knocked off the top of League Two after being held to a draw by Doncaster.

Paul Smyth gave O's the lead with a stunning first-half strike, but Harrison Biggins headed an equaliser 14 minutes from time to ensure honours finished even.

And Richie Wellens' side now trail new leaders Stevenage by two points, with a game in hand, after they beat Swindon Town.

Aaron Drinan was given his first start of the season, as Charlie Kelman dropped to the bench, while Rob Hunt returned in place of Jayden Sweeney.

And the visitors began well, moving the ball around nicely in the opening minutes as Doncaster struggled to get into the game.

Idris El Mizouni saw his shot from the edge of the box fly just wide on 12 minutes and Theo Archibald's free-kick just evaded Omar Beckles on the quarter-hour mark.

And Tom James saw another excellent cross, destined for Dan Happe, cleared by the home defence before Darren Pratley picked up the first yellow card of the game.

George Moncur forced a fingertip save from Jonathan Mitchell on 25 minutes, with Happe heading straight at the keeper from the corner.

But O's got the breakthrough on 26 minutes as Hunt's cross found Smyth, who produced a stunning scissor kick finish past Mitchell.

Drinan saw a shot blocked, while Moncur stung the palms of Mitchell as O's pushed for a second, and Hunt headed just wide from a James cross towards the end of the first half.

El Mizouni made way for Jordan Brown during the interval, while Rovers made three changes of their own.

And Lawrence Vigouroux made a comfortable save from Luke Molyneux's free-kick on 49 minutes, before Mitchell tipped a superb Moncur volley over at the other end.

Vigouroux produced a double save on 63 minutes to deny the hosts, with Hunt's sliding tackle also proving vital.

And although Happe had the ball in the net from a corner on 69 minutes it was ruled out, before Archibald and Moncur made way for Craig Clay and Kelman.

James fired high and wide from an angle, before Rovers got back on level terms with a quarter of an hour remaining thanks to Biggins.

O's looked to regain the lead in the closing stages, with Drinan heading at Mitchell from another James cross on 83 minutes and Beckles heading a great chance over moments later.

But the visitors were then grateful to Pratley for a vital block to deny Max Woltman, after he found space in the box in the last minute of normal time.

Leyton Orient: Vigouroux, James, Happe, Smyth, Archibald (Clay 70), Moncur (Kelman 70), El Mizouni (Brown 46), Drinan (Sotiriou 86), Pratley, Beckles, Hunt. Unused subs: Sargeant, Ogie, Wareham.

Attendance: 6,314.