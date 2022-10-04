Rice wants West Ham United to build on 'big' win

West Ham United captain Declan Rice wants to build on their weekend win over Wolves as they head to Anderlecht in the Europa Conference League.

The Hammers will look for a third successive Group B win as they visit Belgium on Thursday (5.45pm), before returning home to host London rivals Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday (2pm).

And Rice is hoping for more positive performances as his side look to build momentum following an inconsistent start to the campaign.

"Everyone's worked really hard, the manager, the players, the staff. We want to kick on from now," he told whufc.com.

"We knew how big the game was. We said whatever we do we come off that pitch knowing we've won the game and we're really happy with that.

"We really wanted to go out there and get the three points no matter how we played. We just wanted that win. We got that in the end and that is something to build on for the Fulham game.

"There were spells when we played really well, spells when we didn't do as well but we were resilient. We've got to keep building now; we need to keep pushing players, and we really need to keep kicking on.

"It's hard, we started with a completely different front four from previous seasons. It's going to take time to gel or to understand each other's game.

"But I think we deserved to win; the positive thing was that we could have scored more."

Gianluca Scamacca broke the deadlock with a stunning strike, as West Ham found the net in the first half for the first time this season.

And Rice admitted he was not surprised by the Italian's finish, adding: "He has probably scored about 20 worldies since he's been here, and I've just gone ‘wow; he can hit a ball.’

"When he gets the space, he can really deliver for us. So, I am buzzing that he scored. But his all-around contribution, he really linked the game well, and he looks to be a real positive threat for us.

"Gianluca has got one of the best strikes of a ball I have ever seen. It’s crazy. When it went into the top corner there was no surprise at all."

Jarrod Bowen sealed the points in the second half with his first Premier League goal this term and Rice had praise for several of his teammates.

"Jarrod is back amongst the goals which will do a lot of good for his confidence," he added.

"Tomáš [Soucek] was brilliant. He will always give you 100 per cent. He’ll come off the pitch with nothing left. He works his socks off and makes my life easier. That's what we need, a team of 11 players who give their all and I think we've done that.

West Ham United's Craig Dawson (right) in action during the Premier League match against Wolves - Credit: PA

"Daws [Craig Dawson] as well coming back in his first Premier League game this season didn't look out of place. He brings that solidity, heart, and desire.

"Some of the passes we played today. Paqueta played one in his first half with his left foot, and it was just out of this world. We need to keep getting him on the ball, keep making him feel like he can do whatever he wants, giving him that confidence."

A much-needed win lifted Hammers up to 15th and gave their supporters plenty to cheer ahead of their next tests.

And Rice paid tribute to the fans, adding: "It's incredible support. They will travel anywhere to scream your name. If you work hard, and give it your all, you're remembered.

"So, massive thanks to them and of course we are buzzing to have got the win and on to the next one."