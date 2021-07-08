Declan Rice wants to win Euro 2020 for everyone at home after reaching the final

Published: 11:30 AM July 8, 2021

West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice is eager to win Euro 2020 for the people at home across the country.

The former Robert Clack student started the semi-final at Wembley on Wednesday as England booked their place in the final with a tense extra-time victory over Denmark.

The 22-year-old once again featured in a central role alongside Kalvin Phillips as the Three Lions recovered from the blow of falling behind to Mikkel Damsgaard's free-kick to triumph 2-1.

Rice said his "emotions are all over the place" as England's men reached their first final of a major tournament since they won the World Cup on home soil 55 years ago, with Hammers trio Bobby Moore, Geoff Hurst and Martin Peters among the heroes.

"A first final since 1966," said Rice. "I so want to do it for the people at home. Seeing the reactions - I'm a fan as well. I wish I was with them cheering, we've not won anything yet. Italy are a top side but we're ready."

Gareth Southgate's side kept their nerve and hit back swiftly after Damsgaard's exquisite strike fired the Danes in front on the half-hour mark.

England's Kalvin Phillips (left) and Declan Rice in action with Denmark's Martin Braithwaite during the UEFA Euro 2020 semi final match at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Wednesday July 7, 2021. - Credit: PA

The outstanding Raheem Sterling was denied by Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel from close range soon after, but Wembley erupted at the equaliser six minutes before the break.

Denmark captain Simon Kjaer ended up putting the ball into his own net, but in truth there was little else he could do as Sterling closed in behind him to meet a low cross from Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka.

England began to take a firmer grip on proceedings as the second half drew on, but Denmark set up solidly and denied them the clear chances to eke out a winner in normal time.

The hosts' decisive opportunity arrived 12 minutes into the extra half-hour period as Sterling darted into space inside the box and was felled by Joakim Maehle's challenge.

Schmeichel dived to his left to parry Harry Kane's penalty, but the ball dropped back perfectly for the England captain to knock home the rebound and propel England to their first major tournament final for more than half a century, having lost in the semi-finals of the 1990 and 2018 World Cups and the 1996 European Championships.

Now Rice - who has started all six of England's Euro 2020 games - and his Three Lions teammates are one step from immortality.