Rice feels 'crazy' first tournament experience will not sink in for years

Published: 3:00 PM July 5, 2021

England's Declan Rice (left) and Ukraine's Roman Yaremchuk battle for the ball during the UEFA Euro 2020 Quarter Final match at the Stadio Olimpico, Rome. Picture date: Saturday July 3, 2021. - Credit: PA

Declan Rice admits he may not be able to comprehend how well his Euro 2020 tournament has gone until he hangs up his boots.

The West Ham midfielder has been a key part of the Three Lions side which has reached a semi-final against Denmark.

The last-four clash at Wembley on Wednesday follows on from the run to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup.

The former Robert Clack student was a fan three years ago, cheering on Gareth Southgate's side with his friends, but now he is integral to an England side hoping to go one better this summer.

The 22-year-old revealed he has started talking to talk-show host and West Ham supporter James Corden during the finals and that the comedian made him realise he has not understood how big the tournament has been for England fans.

"Since the Scotland game I speak to James Corden quite a bit, we FaceTime each other," he told the Official England Podcast.

"He was with Mark Noble at the Germany game so I spoke to them after and they were buzzing.

"There are people who don't even like football or don't sit down and watch it and now it is a ritual to lock in and watch the games in this tournament.

"James Corden said to me, 'do you actually understand what you are doing?' and I don't really.

England manager Gareth Southgate embraces Declan Rice after the UEFA Euro 2020 Quarter Final match at the Stadio Olimpico, Rome. Picture date: Saturday July 3, 2021. - Credit: PA

"It has not hit me yet and even when the tournament has finished it probably won't hit me until my career finishes.

"We don't want to get ahead of ourselves but we know what is ahead of us and hopefully we can achieve a massive dream."

It is not just celebrities who have been getting in touch with Rice as he told how his phone was swamped with messages following the 2-0 win over Germany in the last-16 clash.

"It is crazy," he said of the amount of well-wishes and congratulations.

"After the Germany game I turned my phone on and my WhatsApp had 197 unread messages. It took me a good three or four days to reply to everyone.

"I spoke to my mum afterwards, I said 'I haven't even read your message' and she told me she should be first!

"Everyone's phone has blown up, it is my first tournament but now I'm here it is crazy."

The win over Germany was followed up with a routine 4-0 quarter-final victory over Ukraine in Rome on Saturday night.

Now it's back to Wembley, with a place in the final against Italy or Spain at stake.