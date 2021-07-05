West Ham's Declan Rice helps England into Euro 2020 semi-finals

Published: 7:59 AM July 5, 2021

England's Jude Bellingham (left) and Declan Rice celebrate after the UEFA Euro 2020 Quarter Final match at the Stadio Olimpico, Rome. Picture date: Saturday July 3, 2021. - Credit: PA

Declan Rice started as England sealed their place in the UEFA Euro 2020 semi-finals with a 4-0 victory over Andriy Yarmolenko's Ukraine on Saturday night.

The West Ham United midfielder starred in midfield as England swept their opponents aside in Rome to reach the last four of a Euros for the first time since 1996.

England didn't have to wait long to get on their way, Harry Kane finishing in the fourth minute after being teed up by Raheem Sterling.

Rice warmed the palms of Ukraine keeper Georgiy Bushchan with a stinging effort from the edge of the box as England hunted for more, and they wrapped up the game with a blast of goals after the break.

Ukraine's Mykola Shaparenko (centre) battles with England's Luke Shaw (left) and Declan Rice during the UEFA Euro 2020 Quarter Final match at the Stadio Olimpico, Rome. Picture date: Saturday July 3, 2021. - Credit: PA

Harry Maguire nodded home a minute after the restart, before Kane added a second and Jordan Henderson - who came off the bench to replace Rice - headed the fourth.

Next up for England is a semi-final meeting with Denmark, who brought the Czech Republic's brave run to an end earlier in the evening.

Tomáš Souček and Vladimír Coufal both played the 90 minutes in Baku, with Coufal setting up Patrik Shick's goal as their side battled to come back from a 2-0 deficit.

Denmark held firm, however, to maintain their 2-1 lead and leave Rice as the last Hammer standing at the Euros.

Back at West Ham, preparations for the 2021/22 season got underway on Friday when the first group of players reported back to Rush Green to begin their pre-season programme.

Six weeks after their memorable 2020/21 campaign came to an end, the players not involved with their national teams over the summer – along with a handful following individual programmes – were back on the training pitches, as work began ahead of what promises to be another exciting campaign across both the Premier League and Europe.

With COVID-19 restrictions still in place, the players reported back in groups of six players, to undergo tests and take part in drills on the pitches, under the watchful eye of David Moyes, his coaching staff and medical team.