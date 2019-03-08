Stratford table tennis star Dawson bags silver

Stratford-based table tennis player Marjorie Dawson bagged herself a silver medal at the European Table Tennis Championship in Budapest.

The 69-year-old, who has lived in Newham for more than 35 years, sealed the runners-up spot in the over 70 doubles competition with partner Di Pearce after losing to the German pairing of Hannelore Dillenberger and Christel Locher in the final.

The event had over 3500 players from all the European countries taking part, of all ages from 40 to 84 years old.

Dawson also got herself into the last 16 in the singles competition and now on the back of her success she is keen to start up a club of her own in the local area.

She wants to start up a drop-in club for those over the age of 55 to encourage pensioners to take up a sport in the area.

Dawson is looking for a hall in the Stratford area where she will help encourage and coach whoever fancies taking up her beloved sport.