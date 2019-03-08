Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Stratford table tennis star Dawson bags silver

PUBLISHED: 10:00 24 July 2019

Diane Pearce (left) and Majorie Dawson (right) at the European Championships (Pic: Majorie Dawson)

Diane Pearce (left) and Majorie Dawson (right) at the European Championships (Pic: Majorie Dawson)

Archant

Stratford-based table tennis player Marjorie Dawson bagged herself a silver medal at the European Table Tennis Championship in Budapest.

The 69-year-old, who has lived in Newham for more than 35 years, sealed the runners-up spot in the over 70 doubles competition with partner Di Pearce after losing to the German pairing of Hannelore Dillenberger and Christel Locher in the final.

You may also want to watch:

The event had over 3500 players from all the European countries taking part, of all ages from 40 to 84 years old.

Dawson also got herself into the last 16 in the singles competition and now on the back of her success she is keen to start up a club of her own in the local area.

She wants to start up a drop-in club for those over the age of 55 to encourage pensioners to take up a sport in the area.

Dawson is looking for a hall in the Stratford area where she will help encourage and coach whoever fancies taking up her beloved sport.

Most Read

Two men guilty of murdering teenager in Maryland

Braeden Henry and Sean Obazee have been found guilty of murder. Picture: Met Police

Boy, 15, charged with Barking Road stabbing

The Ordnance Road junction with Barking Road. Police found a 28-year-old man with stab injuries on July 12. Picture: Google

High Court to decide if five-year-old in coma should be allowed to die

Tafida's family want to take her abroad for treatment. Picture: Family handout

Silvertown neighbours oppose lorry park bid over air quality threat

A computer generated image of how the warehouse might look. Picture: Chetwood Architects; Gazeley Peruvian

Man wanted on suspicion of stabbing teenager outside Plaistow shop

Police are appealing for help in tracing Halil Ates. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Two men guilty of murdering teenager in Maryland

Braeden Henry and Sean Obazee have been found guilty of murder. Picture: Met Police

Boy, 15, charged with Barking Road stabbing

The Ordnance Road junction with Barking Road. Police found a 28-year-old man with stab injuries on July 12. Picture: Google

High Court to decide if five-year-old in coma should be allowed to die

Tafida's family want to take her abroad for treatment. Picture: Family handout

Silvertown neighbours oppose lorry park bid over air quality threat

A computer generated image of how the warehouse might look. Picture: Chetwood Architects; Gazeley Peruvian

Man wanted on suspicion of stabbing teenager outside Plaistow shop

Police are appealing for help in tracing Halil Ates. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Stratford table tennis star Dawson bags silver

Diane Pearce (left) and Majorie Dawson (right) at the European Championships (Pic: Majorie Dawson)

Orient squander three-goal lead away to Blues

Jordan Maguire-Drew, of Leyton Orient, looks to find a team-mate against Bishop's Stortford

East Ham youngster Adam bags bronze at Brazilian Jiu Jitsu World Championships

Adam Yusuf Killington celebrating winning gold (Pic: Faisal Walukagga)

Literary classic reimagined in Canning Town show

James Kenworth has written Alice in Canning Town, a reimagining of the classic story Alice in Wonderland. Picture: Ken Mears

O’s Women to be part of Open Day

Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road pitch (pic: Mathew Parri Thomas/Play With A Legend).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists