Boxing: Davies celebrates Cesay reunion in style

PUBLISHED: 10:00 28 November 2019

Ohara Davies (pic: Nick Potts/PA)

Ohara Davies (pic: Nick Potts/PA)

PA Archive/PA Images

Peacock gym duo Ohara Davies and Tony Cesay celebrated their reunion in style at York Hall on Friday.

Davies booked his place in the semi-finals of the MTK Golden Contract tournament after linking up with his old amateur trainer.

And he thanked coach Cesay for the condition that enabled him to stop previously unbeaten Hawaiian Logan Yoon in seven rounds.

"I've only been back with Tony for four months and have made a massive improvement - I feel I can beat anyone," said Davies after his 20th win in 22 fights.

Davies was certainly put to the test by 21-year-old Yoon, who was unbeaten in 16 fights and had travelled halfway round the world to suffer his first defeat.

He fought gamely in the early exchanges but long-armed Davies took control, landing the harder, more accurate shots in a keenly fought bout.

Powerful rights repeatedly rocked the Hawaiian and he retired on his stool after the seventh round, earning Ohara a £5,000 stoppage bonus.

Irish entry Tyrone McKenna, France's Mohamed Mimoune and Londoner Jeff Ofori - a late substitute - also went through.

