Youngster selected to represent England at Commonwealth Judo Championships

PUBLISHED: 10:20 25 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:20 25 June 2019

17-year-old David Taylor has been chosen to represent England at the Commonwealth Judo Championships. Picture: Fight For Peace

Archant

17-year-old David Taylor has been chosen to represent England at the Commonwealth Judo Championships in September.

Taylor, who trains out of Fight For Peace in Newham, will take part in the competition which will be held in Walsall.

He will participate in the Junior -55kg category and also recently won gold at the London Youth Games.

He said: "Going into this competition I am just going to be the best version of myself, there is no pressure on me, no expectation, so hopefully I will be bringing back a gold medal.

"There's a really good vibe with my training partners, everyone is here to help, everyone is here to train - we all help each other here."

The youngster, who holds a brown belt, has been in judo since he was 7-years-old and has been working with former Great Britain squad member Darren Hawney for the past three years.

Hawney said: "David's selection is a true reflection of the time and effort he puts in to training.

"Since we started working together at Fight for Peace and Metro Judo Club, I've seen such a great improvement in David's judo and this will undoubtedly make his confidence skyrocket."

Fight for Peace London Academy head of programmes Jacob Whittingham Vigors also said: "David is well on his way to becoming a champion in every sense, he is a fantastic role model to others and his progress and selection for his country are both well deserved and a source of huge inspiration to all of us here."

The Commonwealth Judo Championships will take place on September 29.

