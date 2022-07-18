Moyes pleased to see West Ham pass decent Reading test

West Ham United boss David Moyes declared himself pleased with his side's 1-1 pre-season friendly draw at Reading on Saturday.

Nikola Vlasic netted for the Hammers early in the second half, heading home Jarrod Bowen's cross, with Declan Rice hitting a post.

But the hosts levelled through Yakou Meite, as Moyes gave minutes to 22 members of his squad.

"It was a decent test for us. It didn't have a great intensity, the game, but I think the temperatures would explain that a little bit, but it was good," Moyes told whufc.com.

"We got a chance to get international players back and get some of them 45 minutes and some of them slightly longer.

"For an opening game I'm pleased with it, pleased with the fitness more than anything. We’ve got a lot I want to work on as far as football goes, but I can’t complain with how we’ve looked."

West Ham United’s Nikola Vlasic celebrates scoring in their pre-season friendly at Reading - Credit: PA

West Ham's international players returned to action for the first time, with summer signing Nayef Aguerd starting in defence.

And Moyes now wants them to step up the pace in their preparations for the 2022-23 Premier League campaign.

He added: "The internationals shouldn’t have lost too much as they are only three or four weeks out of playing.

"It is more that getting their touch back and their positional sense and getting their sharpness back that will take a little bit of time. The general fitness is all very good.

"It’s been much, much better to have the internationals back and the whole squad together. The level of players and the quality of the players has helped the group.

"We've kept some young boys around us as well, which we're going to do. We need everybody to start stepping up and show us what they're doing because you start to run out of games and run out of time, so we want to keep moving it along."

Said Benrahma was inches away from breaking the deadlock in the first half, but Vlasic met Bowen's right-wing delivery to nod back across goal and score on 51 minutes.

Bowen and Rice went close to doubling the lead before Meite's crisp shot beat Alphonse Areola and it ended all square.

And Moyes said he was 'really impressed' with Aguerd, who was replaced by Angelo Ogbonna just past the hour.

West Ham United’s Nayef Aguerd during their pre-season friendly at Reading - Credit: PA

"I've been really impressed by Nayef," he said.

"There'll be elements of his game that will need to take time and probably the biggest thing will be just adapting to the Premier League as far as I'm concerned.

"But he's a very good player, a good footballer, we know that, and hopefully we get to see that from him in the coming months and years."

After a midweek trip to Rangers, West Ham visit Luton Town on Saturday (July 23, 3pm).