Dubois wins Commonwealth Title with stunning first round knockout

PUBLISHED: 13:30 30 September 2019

Daniel Dubois after beating Ebenezer Tetteh. Picture: Steven Paston/PA

Daniel Dubois after beating Ebenezer Tetteh. Picture: Steven Paston/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

British Heavyweight Champion Daniel Dubois secured the Commonwealth Title on Friday with a sensational first round knockout win over Ebenezer Tetteh.

The 22-year-old, who trains at Peacock Gym in Canning Town, remained unbeaten with the victory at the Royal Albert Hall with his record now standing at 13-0.

He took the fight to his opponent early on, using his left jab effectively before letting fly with a combination of punches followed by a right hook which dropped his opponent.

Tetteh rose on the count of eight but Dubois soon knocked him down again with the referee counting him out to ensure the former Dale Youth and Islington Boxing Club amateur emerged victorious after just two minutes and 10 seconds.

On October 7, Dubois will be given the Geoffrey Simpson Award for Best Young Boxer of the Year, becoming the fifth heavyweight to win it and the first since Herbie Hide in 1993.

