Dubois wins British Heavyweight Championship

Daniel Dubois celebrates winning the Heavyweight Championship at the O2 Arena. Picture: Nick Potts/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Daniel Dubois is the new British Heavyweight Champion after beating Nathan Gorman at the 02 Arena on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 21-year-old stopped Gorman in the fifth round, showing his ability early on by responding to Gorman's dangerous early hooks with some powerful punches of his own.

You may also want to watch:

Gorman went down in the third round after a barrage of punches but got back up and responded well.

A huge right hand almost sent Gorman down at the start of the fifth round before a number of devastating hits eventually led to the fight being stopped.

Dubois, who used to train at Islington Boxing Club and Dale Youth Boxing Club but now fights out of Canning Town's Peacock Gym, said: "My thanks to Martin and Tony Bowers, along with everybody at the Peacock and my promoter Frank Warren, they are helping me to reach the top - and I'm going all the way.

"I am not worried who I face next - I will leave that to my team."