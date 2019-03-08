Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Dubois wins British Heavyweight Championship

PUBLISHED: 16:05 15 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:05 15 July 2019

Daniel Dubois celebrates winning the Heavyweight Championship at the O2 Arena. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

Daniel Dubois celebrates winning the Heavyweight Championship at the O2 Arena. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Daniel Dubois is the new British Heavyweight Champion after beating Nathan Gorman at the 02 Arena on Saturday.

The 21-year-old stopped Gorman in the fifth round, showing his ability early on by responding to Gorman's dangerous early hooks with some powerful punches of his own.

You may also want to watch:

Gorman went down in the third round after a barrage of punches but got back up and responded well.

A huge right hand almost sent Gorman down at the start of the fifth round before a number of devastating hits eventually led to the fight being stopped.

Dubois, who used to train at Islington Boxing Club and Dale Youth Boxing Club but now fights out of Canning Town's Peacock Gym, said: "My thanks to Martin and Tony Bowers, along with everybody at the Peacock and my promoter Frank Warren, they are helping me to reach the top - and I'm going all the way.

"I am not worried who I face next - I will leave that to my team."

Most Read

Boy, 15, stabbed in second knife attack in Canning Town in two days

The boy was stabbed in Ripley Road. Picture: Google

Police reveal images of Canning Town stabbing suspects

The police have released images of two suspects wanted in connection with a stabbing in Canning Town. Picture: MPS.

Why these two mojitos could cost a bar in Newham up to £20,000

The two mojitos were sold to a 14 and 16 year old. Picture: MPS Newham

Guilty: Dealer who murdered actor with same drug he supplied to serial killer

Gerald Matovu. Picture: Met Police

Snooker club fatal shooting victim named by police

The 27-year-old from Stratford was shot dead in Lea Bridge Road, Leyton. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Boy, 15, stabbed in second knife attack in Canning Town in two days

The boy was stabbed in Ripley Road. Picture: Google

Police reveal images of Canning Town stabbing suspects

The police have released images of two suspects wanted in connection with a stabbing in Canning Town. Picture: MPS.

Why these two mojitos could cost a bar in Newham up to £20,000

The two mojitos were sold to a 14 and 16 year old. Picture: MPS Newham

Guilty: Dealer who murdered actor with same drug he supplied to serial killer

Gerald Matovu. Picture: Met Police

Snooker club fatal shooting victim named by police

The 27-year-old from Stratford was shot dead in Lea Bridge Road, Leyton. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Dubois wins British Heavyweight Championship

Daniel Dubois celebrates winning the Heavyweight Championship at the O2 Arena. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

Embleton excited by O’s new boys Angol and Wilkinson

Lee Angol of Leyton Orient and Harlow Town's Joshua Samuels (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Dayton pens new deal; Alabi off transfer list

James Dayton celebrates - after scoring for Leyton Orient at Chesterfield - with Jobi McAnuff and Joe Widdowson (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Five-star Siddle edges Essex closer to another win

Peter Siddle celebrates a wicket with Essex captain Ryan ten Doeschate (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Firefighters issue warning on anniversary of London’s biggest grass fire on Wanstead Flats

London Fire Brigade has issued a warning about grass fires on the anniversary of London's biggest ever fire at Wanstead Flats. Picture: Ken Mears
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists