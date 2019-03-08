Dubois to fight Tetteh at Royal Albert Hall

Heavyweight fighter Daniel Dubois (pic: Steven Paston/PA) PA Wire/PA Images

Former Dale Youth amateur Daniel Dubois will fight Ebenezer Tetteh for the World Commonwealth Title later this year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 21-year-old will compete against the Ghanaian on September 27 at the Royal Albert Hall on a Frank Warren promotion.

He is the current British Heavyweight Champion after beating Nathan Gorman with a fifth round knockout in his last fight.

Dubois said: "I am only 21, most of the top fighters are either in their late 20s or early 30s but I would still like to get to the top as quick as possible."

Both fighters go into the bout unbeaten, with Dubois winning 12 fights, 11 by stoppage, and Tetteh winning all 19 of his fights with 16 coming by knockout.

Tetteh is the WBO African Heavyweight champion, which he won in his last contest against Boniface Kabore with a second round stoppage.

Dubois also fought at the Royal Albert Hall earlier this year, beating Razvan Cojanu.