Daniel Dubois hammered Snijders with a second round victory

PUBLISHED: 13:00 31 August 2020

Daniel Dubois celebrates winning the WBO International and Vacant Silver Heavyweight Championship at the Copper Box Arena, London.

PA Wire/PA Images

Daniel Dubois hammered Holland’s Ricardo Snijders to a second round defeat at the BT Studios Stratford on Saturday and insisted he is ready for the toughest test of his pro career.

A showdown duel with unbeaten rival Joe Joyce is set for the 02 in October and Dubois needed the warm up after being out of the ring since December.

“I shook off the ring rust and wanted an impressive win now I am ready for Joe Joyce,” beamed happy Dubois the Peacock gym heavyweight with 15 straight wins to his credit.

Snijders certainly wasn’t smiling after being outweighed and outclassed by a much more powerful rival before the limited audience which included WBC world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

Ramrod jabs followed by clubbing blows to the head and body saw Dubois dominate the action as his rival was floored three times in the opening session.

More crunching punches saw Snijders sink to the canvas for a fourth time and referee Marcus McDonnell sensibly signalled the end after just 20 seconds of the second round.

