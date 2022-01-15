No-brainer to join Leyton Orient says Dan Moss

Dan Moss said it was a 'no-brainer' to join Leyton Orient after becoming the League Two club's first signing of the January transfer window.

Moss, 21, has signed on loan from Millwall until the end of the season, having originally come up through the academy at Burnley.

The versatile Moss left the Clarets at the end of his scholarship in 2019 to join Millwall's elite development squad and is seen primarily as a right-back, but can also play in central defence and midfield.

He has spent the first half of the current campaign on loan at National League side Yeovil Town, making 20 appearances for the Somerset club and helping them reach the third round of the FA Cup before losing 3-1 to Championship outfit Bournemouth.

Moss told the club website: "I'm buzzing to be here at Leyton Orient. It has all come about pretty quickly from when I was playing against Southend for Yeovil, but I am really excited to get going.

"I spoke with Alex Mitchell a few times before I signed and he had nothing but good things to say, so it was a no-brainer for me to sign here in the end."

Moss will wear the number 17 shirt for Kenny Jackett's promotion hopefuls and could be in contention for the January 22 meeting with Port Vale, after Orient saw their trip to Oldham Athletic postponed.

He added: "The football that I played at Yeovil was different to under-23s football. But the amount of preparation I had done, I felt that I was ready to have made that step into senior football in the National League.

"Personally I want to establish myself to be a first-team player here. I want to start as many games as possible and help the team however I can.

"As a team the aim is clear. We want to be in the play-off places and push for promotion into League One."