Special treat for Newham College cricketers

Newham College students were special guests at Essex recently Archant

Newham College cricketers enjoyed a special trip to watch Essex play during the Easter break.

The students travelled to the CloudFM County Ground in Chelmsford as invited guests for the Royal London One-Day Cup match with Middlesex, having finished as runners-up in the recent London & Essex Indoor League.

And the team were asked onto the pitch where they were presented with their runner-up medals, while also getting to meet Ravi Bopara and watch England legend Sir Alastair Cook bat.

The group had their names announced to the crowd as well and captain Atesaam Syed said: “It was a great day and honour to get on to the pitch. We've worked hard during the winter months and now we can't wait to get started for the outdoor season.

“I just want to say thanks to our coach and the sports team at college who helped arrange this for us.”