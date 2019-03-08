Don't be stumped about where to play cricket during the World Cup

Cricket World Cup graphic (Pic: My Local Pitchs) Archant

MyLocalPitch's search and booking platform is opening access to cricket facilities around the UK to bail out players looking to get involved in the game as the Cricket World Cup takes centre stage on home soil this week.

England face South Africa on Thursday to get the tournament started and the final will be contested on 14th July at Lord's.

During the summer, the ECB will be looking to harness the euphoria around the competition to encourage people to get back into the game or take it up for the first time.

Cricket nets are a cracking way to rediscover or discover the joys of cricket with friends or family. MyLocalPitch's users will be bowled over by the greatest choice of over 60 cricket facilities in the UK.

Each can simply be booked from your desktop or mobile in a matter of seconds. It's a pay-as-you-play service, so there is no need to join a club or hand out hefty membership fees.

Even our occasional temperamental summer weather won't be catching players out as there is a wide selection of indoor facilities to choose from on the intuitive platform.

To find and book the UK's best cricket facilities this summer, visit mylocalpitch.com/london/cricket

MyLocalPitch co-founder, Jamie Foale, said: "Cricket is a wonderfully fun game to play with friends and the World Cup provides the perfect chance to get involved.

"It has never been easier to find and play at high quality cricket facilities thanks to our platform and we encourage everyone to get involved this summer."