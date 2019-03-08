Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Don't be stumped about where to play cricket during the World Cup

PUBLISHED: 18:00 30 May 2019

Cricket World Cup graphic (Pic: My Local Pitchs)

Cricket World Cup graphic (Pic: My Local Pitchs)

Archant

MyLocalPitch's search and booking platform is opening access to cricket facilities around the UK to bail out players looking to get involved in the game as the Cricket World Cup takes centre stage on home soil this week.

England face South Africa on Thursday to get the tournament started and the final will be contested on 14th July at Lord's.

During the summer, the ECB will be looking to harness the euphoria around the competition to encourage people to get back into the game or take it up for the first time.

Cricket nets are a cracking way to rediscover or discover the joys of cricket with friends or family. MyLocalPitch's users will be bowled over by the greatest choice of over 60 cricket facilities in the UK.

You may also want to watch:

Each can simply be booked from your desktop or mobile in a matter of seconds. It's a pay-as-you-play service, so there is no need to join a club or hand out hefty membership fees.

Even our occasional temperamental summer weather won't be catching players out as there is a wide selection of indoor facilities to choose from on the intuitive platform.

To find and book the UK's best cricket facilities this summer, visit mylocalpitch.com/london/cricket

MyLocalPitch co-founder, Jamie Foale, said: "Cricket is a wonderfully fun game to play with friends and the World Cup provides the perfect chance to get involved.

"It has never been easier to find and play at high quality cricket facilities thanks to our platform and we encourage everyone to get involved this summer."

Most Read

Construction company employee savaged by dog says he will ‘never work again’

Left: The Corbyn Construction facility in Albert Island. Right: Christophe Stanic after spinal surgery in 2018 and, below, Corbyn's director Michael Cusack. Pictures: Ken Mears/Christophe Stanic/Paul Bennett

Man stabbed to death in Forest Gate

Warwick Road and part of Romford Road have been cordoned off. Picture: Luke Acton

Revealed: Number of Newham families thrown out of their homes through ‘no-fault’ evictions

Picture: Yui Mok/PA.

Forest Gate stabbing: Woman, 20, and man, 46, arrested on suspicion of murder

Police at the scene of the fatal stabbing. Picture: Luke Acton

Custom House deaths: Further forensic work needed on bodies found in freezer, court told

Henriett Szucs and Mary Jane Mustafa, whose bodies were found in a freezer in Custom House. Pictures: Ellie Hoskins and Ayse Hussein.

Most Read

Construction company employee savaged by dog says he will ‘never work again’

Left: The Corbyn Construction facility in Albert Island. Right: Christophe Stanic after spinal surgery in 2018 and, below, Corbyn's director Michael Cusack. Pictures: Ken Mears/Christophe Stanic/Paul Bennett

Man stabbed to death in Forest Gate

Warwick Road and part of Romford Road have been cordoned off. Picture: Luke Acton

Revealed: Number of Newham families thrown out of their homes through ‘no-fault’ evictions

Picture: Yui Mok/PA.

Forest Gate stabbing: Woman, 20, and man, 46, arrested on suspicion of murder

Police at the scene of the fatal stabbing. Picture: Luke Acton

Custom House deaths: Further forensic work needed on bodies found in freezer, court told

Henriett Szucs and Mary Jane Mustafa, whose bodies were found in a freezer in Custom House. Pictures: Ellie Hoskins and Ayse Hussein.

Latest from the Newham Recorder

FIH Pro League: Great Britain teams lose to Belgium

Great Britain's men lost to Belgium in the FIH Pro League (pic Frank Uijlenbroek)

Don’t be stumped about where to play cricket during the World Cup

Cricket World Cup graphic (Pic: My Local Pitchs)

Cricket: Harmer’s gr-eight haul helps Essex beat Kent

Simon Harmer of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Darren Stevens during Essex CCC vs Kent CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 30th May 2019

O’s hitman Bonne still set for Africa Cup of Nations

Leyton Orient assistant Ross Embleton celebrates winning the National League title with Macauley Bonne (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Central line delays: No service between Woodford and Hainault and Liverpool Street

Central line delays due to trespassers at Leyton. Picture: Mike Brooke
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists