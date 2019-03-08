NewVic College retain UEL Indoor League crown with win against Newham rivals

NewVic College students celebrate winning the UEL Indoor League Archant

NewVic College retained the UEL Chance to Shine Indoor League title after beating four-time champions Newham College.

After nine teams had battled it out over a 16-week campaign, the defending champions earned a nailbiting 12-run win over their fierce local rivals to claim the silverware once more.

Newham put NewVic into bat after winning the toss and reduced them to 51-3 after five overs.

However, the lower order played with a mixture of control and aggression, with Nehal (19) and Khan (26) combining well.

NewVic were eventually dismissed for 102 with one ball to spare and their seam attack quickly reduced Newham to 10-2.

Baig (26) and Miah (21) led a fightback to take it down to the final over, but Azhar kept his composure to hold them to just eight of the 20 runs needed.

Captain Jawwad Hussain said: “I’m really proud of the team winning the UEL Indoor League. Our hard work in training has really paid off. We’ve played well under pressure and our skills have really shone through.”

Coach Scott Simmons added: “To finish off the Indoor League with a Newham derby is always fun. This game didn’t disappoint.

“To come out on top and retain the trophy unbeaten for the second year running is a remarkable effort and hats off to my team. They work hard for each other.”

Matt Tansley, director of sport at UEL Sports, said: “Congratulations to all the colleges involved, especially to NewVic for retaining their title.

“It’s really important to see cricket in East London thriving and this is a great example of how organisations like UEL and Essex CCC can come together to support local talent.

“Having UEL students who played in this competition now supporting the event makes it even more special and shows just how committed we are to support these local initiatives.”

Dan Feist, head of cricket operations at Essex, added: “We’re very proud to be supporting the FE Indoor League in partnership with Chance to Shine and UEL Sports since it started in 2012 in the East London area.

“In the seven years over 500 participants have enjoyed over 300 games of cricket in the critical age category of 16-plus. Many of these players have gone on to represent Essex in age group cricket, City Cup or the development team.”

Through the Newham Council Partnership, both NewVic and Newham players are invited to the Essex Eagles v Middlesex Royal London One-Day Cup game on Friday April 19 where they will collect their winners trophies during the interval.