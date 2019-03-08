Cricket: Newham topple leaders Aztecs with superb display

Newham produced a superb display to beat Essex County League Premier Division leaders Aztecs at Flanders Field.

The home side lost the toss but were happy to bat, although Nahed departed early.

Amit Midha (36) and Adnan Ashraf (27) played their shots and put on a 50-run partnership but Newham slipped from 90-2 to 90-4.

Suraj Srikumar (28) led a revival which set the platform for Rohan Pawar to score 56 off 40 balls which took Newham's score to 228-9 from 45 overs.

Aztec's chase began badly as Newham captain Farooq (3-29) and Khan bowled tight spells up front to reduce them to 35-4.

Young spinner Oshada came on and took a five-wicket wicket haul to dismiss Aztecs for just 109 as Newham shone in the field, with Aamir Shaukat claiming a important diving catch.

The seconds visited Division One Super Rangers at Hainault Recreation Ground, won the toss and chose to bat first in difficult conditions due to the weather and the pitch.

The move backfired as Super Rangers' Altaf Hussain Bhat tore through the batting with a 7-23 haul, before late hitting from Samsam Siddique and Zaheer Khan took Nehwam to 88 all out.

The Super Rangers' reply didn't start well either, with bother openers dismissed without scoring.

Shiva Kumar (53) held strong at one end as wickets tumbled around him, and saw his team home with four wickets to spare.

Zaheer Khan and Anik Bhowmik picked up two wickets each for Newham.

The thirds hosted London Tigers in Division Two at Flanders and were sent into the field by the visitors after losing the toss.

The openers gave the Tigers a good start before Aadil Hussain made the breakthrough and finished with figures of 3-40.

Hussain was assisted by Akhil Talaulikar and Dhanesh Shah with two wickets each as London tigers posted 253-7.

Newham started their innings well with Nikhil Perrincherri (27) leading the charge, with good support from Abhinav Agarwal (39), Akhil Talaulikar (37) and Dhanesh Shah (25).

The match had to be stopped due to slow over rate with Newham 210-7 after 39 overs, needing 43 runs from six overs.

London Tigers were penalised for the slow over rate and the match was awarded to Newham for their second consecutive win at home.