Cricket: Newham thirds come up just short

PUBLISHED: 16:00 05 June 2019

Sachin Veerappan after his brilliant innings for Newham thirds

Newham thirds came up seven runs short against Hawks seconds in their latest Essex County League fixture on Saturday.

The home openers put on 130, before Amit Bahl made the breakthrough, thanks to brilliant catches from Sachin Veerappan and Suraj Srikumar.

Abhinav Agarwal produced a run out and took a wicket next ball to leave Hawks 183-4, but Shakib Shovon hit 77 off 62 balls as they closed on 281-5.

Newham scored 40 from the first five overs in reply, as Nishant Mittal's aggressive 34 set the tone, but slipped to 69-3.

A 100-run stand between Veerappan and Srikumar got them on track, until the latter was caught for 69 off 64 balls.

Aditya Trivedi (24) gave support, before Veerappan fell for a gutsy 66 to make it 252-7 and Kamal Hossain retired hurt as Newham closed on 274-8 ahead of a trip to Millwall Stars this weekend.

The seconds saw hosts Redbridge make 212, as Kizhar Ur-Rehman (55) and Sikander Bhokari (47) led the way.

Karthikeyan Ganesan (4-36) continued his good form with the ball, but Newham were skittled for 88 in 19 overs as only three batsmen reached double figures.

