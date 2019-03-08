Cricket: Newham crushed by Barking rivals

Newham slumped to a crushing defeat at local rivals Barking in their Essex County League Premier Division encounter.

Barking openers Hasnain Qureshi (146) and Ahsan Khan (75) put on 229 for the first wicket before Oshada Pahalawithanage made the breakthrough.

Pulkit Gupta hit 62 off 33 balls to lift the hosts to 331-4 from their 45 overs, before Imran Butt (4-10) and Danny Duhig (5-31) combined to skittle Newham for just 54.

The seconds slipped from 81-2 to 156-7, before reaching 214 against Shane Moss.

Ahsan Parvez (34), Amit Bahl (33), Tarang Katira and Faisal Saeed (both 20) led the way with the bat, before Zaheer Khan (3-32) and Kamal Hossain (4-22) combined with the ball to secure a 48-run win as Saeed took four catches.

The thirds dismissed Hawks for 184, as Anshul Sharma (4-11) mopped up, and captain Akhil Talaulikar (70 not out) and Nikhil Pericherri (31) led the way with the bat in a five-wicket success.