Newham first XI come up short against Aztec

PUBLISHED: 18:00 01 July 2019

Newham Cricket Club. Picture: Tim Edwards

Newham Cricket Club. Picture: Tim Edwards

Archant

Newham first XI fell to defeat against Aztec despite a strong batting display from Nahid Patel.

Having won the toss and choosing to bat, Newham went 10 an over for the first seven overs, however a mix up resulted in Nahid Patel getting out having scored a rapid 47 runs.

The batting fell away and the innings was wrapped up with Newham putting 134 on the board.

They then kept the pressure on with their bowling and took four wickets but many catches went down and Aztec chased down the score with relative ease.

Newham second XI played at home against Roding Valley, with the latter scoring 338 in their 45 overs with Mba Chowdhury hitting a century.

The run chase started shakily but some decent contributions in the middle order, with Tariq Jan (57) top scoring, saw the host team fall short on 212 all out.

The third XI tasted some success as they beat Barking, reaching 199/8 compared with their opponent's 123 all out.

