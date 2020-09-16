Newham finish joint top with a victory over Walthamstow on final day of short season

Newham finished top of the Shepherd Neame Essex League’s Tier Two Westley Division after a closing-day win, sharing their position with Wanstead and Snaresbrook seconds in the shortened 2020 season.

They started the day at the top of the table knowing that a win over Walthamstow would confirm they would finish as joint leaders at worst.

Newham won the toss and elected to bat first, but their start was shaky as two early wickets fell inside the first five overs at Flanders Field.

Opener Wasim Majeed was joined by captain Sajjad Mirza and the pair steadied the ship while still scoring at a high run rate.

When Wasim was trapped leg before wicket for 26, Kabir Rashid came to the crease.

Kabir and Sajjad guided Newham past 100 runs but the partnership was broken when Sajjad was bowled one run short of a half-century.

However, there was no respite for the Walthamstow attack as Ayaz Younis, who had been struggling to find form, did just that in this crucial game.

Newham did not lose another wicket as Kabir Rashid remained unbeaten on 109 and Ayaz Younis finished 88 not out in an imposing total of 307-4.

Walthamstow started their reply steadily, but they were stifled by accurate bowling by the fast bowling pair of Adnan Khan and Khawar Khurshid.

A change in bowling, however, derailed the chase with Umer Farooq (2-26) taking two wickets in his first over and, despite a fighting innings of 69 by opener Richard Baughen, Walthamstow never looked like chasing down the mammoth target.

They were eventually bundled out for 177 in 32.3 overs and Oshada Pahalawithanage was once again in excellent form for Newham, finishing with glittering figures of 5-41 in his seven-over spell.

Kabir Rashid completed an all-round performance with 2-19 in his 3.3 overs.

A seventh win in nine matches meant that Newham finished top of the Westley Division on 152 points, level with Wanstead seconds to wrap up an enjoyable season.

Newham’s second team, having completed their Essex County League campaign last month, have one last fixture at the weekend as they travel to Southchurch Park to take on Southend-on-Sea in a friendly.