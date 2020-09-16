Search

Advanced search

Newham finish joint top with a victory over Walthamstow on final day of short season

PUBLISHED: 12:00 16 September 2020

Newham finished top of the Essex Cricket League Westley Division (Pic: Newham CC)

Newham finished top of the Essex Cricket League Westley Division (Pic: Newham CC)

Archant

Newham finished top of the Shepherd Neame Essex League’s Tier Two Westley Division after a closing-day win, sharing their position with Wanstead and Snaresbrook seconds in the shortened 2020 season.

They started the day at the top of the table knowing that a win over Walthamstow would confirm they would finish as joint leaders at worst.

Newham won the toss and elected to bat first, but their start was shaky as two early wickets fell inside the first five overs at Flanders Field.

Opener Wasim Majeed was joined by captain Sajjad Mirza and the pair steadied the ship while still scoring at a high run rate.

When Wasim was trapped leg before wicket for 26, Kabir Rashid came to the crease.

Kabir and Sajjad guided Newham past 100 runs but the partnership was broken when Sajjad was bowled one run short of a half-century.

You may also want to watch:

However, there was no respite for the Walthamstow attack as Ayaz Younis, who had been struggling to find form, did just that in this crucial game.

Newham did not lose another wicket as Kabir Rashid remained unbeaten on 109 and Ayaz Younis finished 88 not out in an imposing total of 307-4.

Walthamstow started their reply steadily, but they were stifled by accurate bowling by the fast bowling pair of Adnan Khan and Khawar Khurshid.

A change in bowling, however, derailed the chase with Umer Farooq (2-26) taking two wickets in his first over and, despite a fighting innings of 69 by opener Richard Baughen, Walthamstow never looked like chasing down the mammoth target.

They were eventually bundled out for 177 in 32.3 overs and Oshada Pahalawithanage was once again in excellent form for Newham, finishing with glittering figures of 5-41 in his seven-over spell.

Kabir Rashid completed an all-round performance with 2-19 in his 3.3 overs.

A seventh win in nine matches meant that Newham finished top of the Westley Division on 152 points, level with Wanstead seconds to wrap up an enjoyable season.

Newham’s second team, having completed their Essex County League campaign last month, have one last fixture at the weekend as they travel to Southchurch Park to take on Southend-on-Sea in a friendly.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Crews on scene as fire engulfs third floor flat in Plaistow

Around 70 firefighters have been tackling a blaze at a third-floor flat in a block in Maud Road. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Primary school in Forest Gate confident infection has not spread after three Covid-19 cases

Elmhurst Primary School has confimed two members of staff and a child have tested postive for Covid-19. Picture: Ken Mears

East Ham facility now offering free coronavirus testing for anyone with symptoms

A walk-through coronavirus testing facility is open in East Ham. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/PA Images

Wanted for murder: Detectives appeal for help tracing Lithuanian with links to Dagenham, Forest Gate and Ilford

Arunas Kasciukas is wanted on a European arrest warrant issued in Lithuania for a murder committed in his former homeland in October 2018. Picture: MPS

Coronavirus: Redbridge could face local lockdown with highest infection rates across London with Havering and Newham close behind

Coronavirus is on the rise in Brent. Picture: PA/Danny Lawson

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Crews on scene as fire engulfs third floor flat in Plaistow

Around 70 firefighters have been tackling a blaze at a third-floor flat in a block in Maud Road. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Primary school in Forest Gate confident infection has not spread after three Covid-19 cases

Elmhurst Primary School has confimed two members of staff and a child have tested postive for Covid-19. Picture: Ken Mears

East Ham facility now offering free coronavirus testing for anyone with symptoms

A walk-through coronavirus testing facility is open in East Ham. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/PA Images

Wanted for murder: Detectives appeal for help tracing Lithuanian with links to Dagenham, Forest Gate and Ilford

Arunas Kasciukas is wanted on a European arrest warrant issued in Lithuania for a murder committed in his former homeland in October 2018. Picture: MPS

Coronavirus: Redbridge could face local lockdown with highest infection rates across London with Havering and Newham close behind

Coronavirus is on the rise in Brent. Picture: PA/Danny Lawson

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Newham finish joint top with a victory over Walthamstow on final day of short season

Newham finished top of the Essex Cricket League Westley Division (Pic: Newham CC)

Midfielder Declan Rice becomes youngest West Ham player to reach 100 appearances

West Ham United's Declan Rice chases referee Stuart Attwell as he appeals for a hand ball during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Leyton Orient boss Embleton delighted to bag Spurs tie

Josh Coulson (right) celebrates with goalscorer Danny Johnson (pic Simon O'Connor)

Essex Senior League: Sporting Bengal defeat Redbridge as Clapton fall to defeat

Redbridge and Sporting Bengal United in action at Oakside (Pic: Tim Edwards)

Charity sends home isolation kits to families of autistic children during pandemic

Carefully selected books were among the sensory items included in the packs. Picture: Tesco