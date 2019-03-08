Search

Cricket: Newham end on high against Ace Avengers

PUBLISHED: 10:00 28 August 2019

Adnan Ashraf hit 132 for Newham against Ace Avengers

Archant

Newham ended the Essex County League Premier Division season with a 54-run win over Ace Avengers at Flanders.

Zaheer Khan hit 51 not out for Newham seconds at Roding Valley

They got off to a fast start with Adnan Ashraf hitting 132 for his second century of the season.

Aamir Shuakat (53) and Waqas Ahmed (54 not out) hit out late on to lift the total to 338-8, but nine-man Ace chased hard.

Oshada Pahalawithanage (3-43) checked their progress as they came up short on 284, but Newham could not avoid relegation with Bow Green.

The seconds ensured their survival in Division One with a 135-run win over Roding Valley.

Samsam Siddique (48) and captain Nishant Mittal (29) put on 64 before they slipped to 116-5, with Zaheer Khan's unbeaten 51 off 36 balls lifting them to 230-9.

Mittal (3-19) and Khan (4-16) shared seven wickets to leave the hosts 28-8, before Akhil Talaulikar (2-7) ended the innings on 95.

The thirds saw London Tiger pile up 325, as Kamal Hossain and Abhinav Agarwal took three wickets each and captain Anshul Sharma nabbed two.

Mayank Singh (27), Agarwal (21) and Hossain (24) top scored in Newham's 133 in reply.

Teenager stabbed to death in Plaistow

The teenager was stabbed to death in Chadd Green. Picture: Google

Residents speak out about rising knife crime in Plaistow after fatal stabbing of teenager

Chadd Green, Plaistow was cordoned off on Tuesday (August 27) as police cotinued to investigate the fatal stabbing of an18-year-old man. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Seven family homes to be built in Forest Gate

Artist's impression of the Radlett Close development. Picture: Stockwool

Plaistow shop’s alcohol licence suspended after teen stabbed over price of a drink

The International Food Store has been given five weeks to put its house in order after a teenager was stabbed following a row over the price of a drink. Picture: Google

GCSE results: Forest Gate pupil on cloud nine after earning top grade in 11 subjects

Forest Gate pupil Yusuf Salad got 11 9s in his GCSEs. Picture: Arthur Comms

