Cricket: Newham end on high against Ace Avengers

Newham ended the Essex County League Premier Division season with a 54-run win over Ace Avengers at Flanders.

They got off to a fast start with Adnan Ashraf hitting 132 for his second century of the season.

Aamir Shuakat (53) and Waqas Ahmed (54 not out) hit out late on to lift the total to 338-8, but nine-man Ace chased hard.

Oshada Pahalawithanage (3-43) checked their progress as they came up short on 284, but Newham could not avoid relegation with Bow Green.

The seconds ensured their survival in Division One with a 135-run win over Roding Valley.

Samsam Siddique (48) and captain Nishant Mittal (29) put on 64 before they slipped to 116-5, with Zaheer Khan's unbeaten 51 off 36 balls lifting them to 230-9.

Mittal (3-19) and Khan (4-16) shared seven wickets to leave the hosts 28-8, before Akhil Talaulikar (2-7) ended the innings on 95.

The thirds saw London Tiger pile up 325, as Kamal Hossain and Abhinav Agarwal took three wickets each and captain Anshul Sharma nabbed two.

Mayank Singh (27), Agarwal (21) and Hossain (24) top scored in Newham's 133 in reply.