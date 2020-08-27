Search

Newham sit top of the table despite defeat to Wanstead as seconds also finish short

PUBLISHED: 10:00 27 August 2020

Viraj Ramaiya who scored his maiden half-century for Newham seconds on Saturday (Pic: Newham CC)

Viraj Ramaiya who scored his maiden half-century for Newham seconds on Saturday (Pic: Newham CC)

Newham’s first team welcomed local rivals Wanstead 2nd XI to Flanders Field for a Shepherd Neame Essex League contest on Saturday, chose to bat after winning the toss and scored 215 all out from 39.1 overs.

But Wanstead proved too strong for the hosts as they reached their target in 29.2 overs with four wickets to spare, although Newham stay top of the Tier Two Westley division despite the loss and will look to get back on a winning run away to Harlow Town next Saturday.

Newham are level on points with Wanstead heading into the final three fixtures where they face Harlow Town, Chingford and Walthamstow.

Newham 2nd XI visited Aztecs 1st XI at Oakfield Playing Fields in Fairlop where they suffered a 28-run defeat in the Essex County League on Saturday.

The hosts won the toss and chose to bat on a green wicket and, after a few early chances, Waqas Ahmed’s brilliant direct hit from mid-on resulted in the first wicket for Newham.

Ahmed, Tauseef Rehman and Zaheer Khan combined to take further wickets with good seam bowling, before the spinners also chipped in with a couple of wickets – meaning Aztecs finished on 172-8 from their 35 overs.

Newham lost two early wickets in their reply but Samsam Siddique continued his good form with the bat in a useful partnership with Viraj Ramaiya.

The pair put on 50 for the third wicket when Siddique succumbed to a good return catch by the bowler on 32.

Ramaiya held strong at one end as young Tabish Mahmood went for a run-a-ball 17.

Newham looked to accelerate their run rate with 75 needed off the last 10 overs, but saw Ramaiya run out after making 54.

Aztecs bowled and fielded well in the final overs to restrict Newham to 144.

The seconds welcome Roding Valley 1st XI to Flanders Playing Fields for their final game of the Essex County League Premier Division season.

The thirds picked up a victory thanks to their opponents Super Rangers conceding and they will now travel away to Clacton-on-Sea for their next fixture this weekend.

As they head into the final weeks of the shortened season, both the seconds and thirds will be determined to pick up some wins.

