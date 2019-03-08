Newham endure a miserable weekend as all three teams suffer defeats in the league

Newham 2nd XI in batting action against Redbridge (Pic: Tim Edwards) Archant

Newham fell 50 runs short against Roding Valley in their Essex County League Premier Division clash on the weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Newham 2nd XI in batting action against Redbridge (Pic: Tim Edwards) Newham 2nd XI in batting action against Redbridge (Pic: Tim Edwards)

The first-team visited Roding Valley, having beaten them last weekend at Flanders Playing Fields, but this time it was a different outcome.

The hosts won the toss and elected to bat with Shahin Khan (39) leading the way for Roding, but he had little support as Wasim Majeed and Oshada Pahalawithanage ripped through Roding Valley's batting line-up.

Raju Ahmed hit back with a useful 67 down the order to help his team finish on a respectable 203 all out from 43 overs.

Majeed took 3-25 and youngster Oshada picked up 4-29 for Newham, who fell 50 runs short in reply with a score of 153.

The second team also suffered defeat as they lost by seven wickets to Redbridge in their clash.

Newham chose to bat first having won the toss at the Flanders Playing Fields.

They started well as the openers put on 84 for the first wicket, with Nishant Mittal scoring 58.

You may also want to watch:

Despite losing three quick wickets, Rohan Pawar (50) and Anik Bhowmik (37) saw them through the middle overs before Waqas Ahmed also scored a quick 50 to help Newham finish on 254-9 from their 45 overs.

Spinners Salik Ali Chisti (4-64) and Haroon Hafeez (3-41) were the pick of the Redbridge Parks bowlers.

Zaheer Khan continued his good bowling form to take two early wickets as Redbridge Parks found themselves at 40-3.

Despite a shaky start, Ahsan Khan (112 not out) and Dinesh Varsani (60 not out) saw them home with a brilliant partnership to take the win by 7 wickets with a score of 255-3.

Newham thirds lost by 122 runs in their match against Neo on the second square at Flanders.

The hosts decided to field having won the toss, which initially paid off as Neo were reduced to 63-3.

Fahad Sami's 131 and Shahriar Zahid's 65 helped accelerate their total to 296 in 45 overs.

Aditya Trivedi took 3-28 with the ball for Newham who reached 174 in reply.

Viraj Ramaiya (40) and Sachin Veerappan (27*) were the main contributors to Newham's total.