Newham cricket club see fixtures abandoned due to heavy downpour

Mayank Singh scored 62 runs for the second team (Pic: Newham CC) Archant

Newham’s first team had their away clash with Epping in the Shepherd Neame Essex League abandoned due to wet weather and so remain unbeaten at the top of the Westley division as they welcome local rivals Wanstead & Snaresbrook to Flanders on Saturday.

The seconds welcomed Bow Green’s first team to Flanders in the Essex County League Premier Division, but also had the clash abandoned despite a strong start.

Newham won the toss and chose to bat on a grey day with rain forecast, but the visitors made an early breakthrough with Patrick Blair being rewarded for his tight early overs with the new ball.

Young opener Nikhil Perincherri and Mayank Singh put on 90 runs for the third wicket before Perincherri was dismissed for 47 off 50 balls with another wicket following shortly afterwards.

Skipper Nishant Mittal came out to the middle to support Singh in a steady partnership which saw the pair put on 67 runs.

But Mittal (34) and Singh (62) were both caught out as they looked to accelerate the run-rate in the death overs.

Bow Green’s Ricky St Omer picked up 3-16 at the death as Newham finished on 207-7 from their 35 overs.

The rain came down just as the visitors were heading out to bat and the match was abandoned as the conditions became too wet to resume the match.

The seconds will hope to continue their strong batting form away to Aztecs first team on Saturday.

The thirds hosted Hornchurch Athletic thirds at Flanders in a friendly fixture.

The hosts batted first and saw another young opening batsman in the runs with Het Patel scoring a quick 35.

Suraj Srikumar stroked his way to brilliant 88 before being trapped LBW.

And he was ably supported by Abhinav Agarwal who reached 53 before retiring not out.

With some more useful contributions down the order Newham finished on 228-5 from their 25 overs.

Hornchurch Athletic reached 48 without loss in nine overs before rain forced the match to be abandoned.