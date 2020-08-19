Search

Advanced search

Newham cricket club see fixtures abandoned due to heavy downpour

PUBLISHED: 12:00 19 August 2020

Mayank Singh scored 62 runs for the second team (Pic: Newham CC)

Mayank Singh scored 62 runs for the second team (Pic: Newham CC)

Archant

Newham’s first team had their away clash with Epping in the Shepherd Neame Essex League abandoned due to wet weather and so remain unbeaten at the top of the Westley division as they welcome local rivals Wanstead & Snaresbrook to Flanders on Saturday.

The seconds welcomed Bow Green’s first team to Flanders in the Essex County League Premier Division, but also had the clash abandoned despite a strong start.

Newham won the toss and chose to bat on a grey day with rain forecast, but the visitors made an early breakthrough with Patrick Blair being rewarded for his tight early overs with the new ball.

Young opener Nikhil Perincherri and Mayank Singh put on 90 runs for the third wicket before Perincherri was dismissed for 47 off 50 balls with another wicket following shortly afterwards.

Skipper Nishant Mittal came out to the middle to support Singh in a steady partnership which saw the pair put on 67 runs.

But Mittal (34) and Singh (62) were both caught out as they looked to accelerate the run-rate in the death overs.

Bow Green’s Ricky St Omer picked up 3-16 at the death as Newham finished on 207-7 from their 35 overs.

You may also want to watch:

The rain came down just as the visitors were heading out to bat and the match was abandoned as the conditions became too wet to resume the match.

The seconds will hope to continue their strong batting form away to Aztecs first team on Saturday.

The thirds hosted Hornchurch Athletic thirds at Flanders in a friendly fixture.

The hosts batted first and saw another young opening batsman in the runs with Het Patel scoring a quick 35.

Suraj Srikumar stroked his way to brilliant 88 before being trapped LBW.

And he was ably supported by Abhinav Agarwal who reached 53 before retiring not out.

With some more useful contributions down the order Newham finished on 228-5 from their 25 overs.

Hornchurch Athletic reached 48 without loss in nine overs before rain forced the match to be abandoned.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Barking man Randy Skuse killed and three others stabbed after argument at Whitechapel party, court hears

Randy Skuse, 27, died of a single stab wound. Picture: Met Police

Stratford teenager earns £33k-a-year boarding school scholarship

Libby Bentham has been given a scholarship to study at Felsted School. Picture: Sarah Sutherland

‘It is only a matter of time before someone is killed’: Call to curb joy-riders outside DLR station in Stratford

Police broke up a car meet in Barbers Road, Stratford, on Saturday, August 15. Picture: Submitted

Blaze at car workshop in Maryland causes extensive damage

A garage was badly damaged and a car gutted in a blaze at a workshop in Chobham Road. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Mayor says 1,000 new homes target ‘on track’ despite pandemic as East Ham development reaches milestone

An artist's impression of The Didbury, a 185-home development in Didsbury Close, East Ham. Picture: Puttock Brown

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Barking man Randy Skuse killed and three others stabbed after argument at Whitechapel party, court hears

Randy Skuse, 27, died of a single stab wound. Picture: Met Police

Stratford teenager earns £33k-a-year boarding school scholarship

Libby Bentham has been given a scholarship to study at Felsted School. Picture: Sarah Sutherland

‘It is only a matter of time before someone is killed’: Call to curb joy-riders outside DLR station in Stratford

Police broke up a car meet in Barbers Road, Stratford, on Saturday, August 15. Picture: Submitted

Blaze at car workshop in Maryland causes extensive damage

A garage was badly damaged and a car gutted in a blaze at a workshop in Chobham Road. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Mayor says 1,000 new homes target ‘on track’ despite pandemic as East Ham development reaches milestone

An artist's impression of The Didbury, a 185-home development in Didsbury Close, East Ham. Picture: Puttock Brown

Latest from the Newham Recorder

West Ham Women announce Kinetica as nutrition partner

West Ham Women announce Kinetica as nutrition partner (Pic: Arfa/West Ham United)

Newham cricket club see fixtures abandoned due to heavy downpour

Mayank Singh scored 62 runs for the second team (Pic: Newham CC)

Essex on course to make the final after Sussex victory

Essex's Adam Wheater bats during day three of the Bob Willis Trophy match at 1st Central County Ground, Hove.

From Dagenham film studios to East Bank in Stratford, new projects will help ‘fulfil east London’s potential’, says Sadiq Khan

Barking and Dagenham Council leader Cllr Darren Rodwell discussing the Dagenham East film studios project with Deputy Mayor for culture and the creative industries Justine Simons and the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan. Picture: Be First

Custom House campaigners victorious as Newham Council brings homes back under its control

PEACH members with Newham Mayor Rokhsana Fiaz in September this year. Picture: Andrew Brookes.