Newham hold off Harlow to complete a hat-trick of wins in Essex League campaign

Newham made it three wins out of three in the Shepherd Neame Essex League Tier Two Westley Division with a 20-run success over Harlow at Flanders Field on Saturday.

After deciding to bat first on a hot day, they saw Waseem Majeed fall for 22, before Amit Midha (50) and Adnan Ashraf (40) put on 82 to set the platform for a big total.

Harlow hit back through their spinners in the middle overs, as Rehman Ahmed and Ben Yeats took three wickets each.

But Kabir Rashid (38) held firm at one end, as partners came and went at the other, to help Newham to a respectable 190 from their 40 overs.

Harlow began their chase well, but Newham took wickets at regular intervals to remain in a strong position.

Young spinner Oshada Pahalawithanage (2-25) took two crucial top-order wickets as Harlow slipped to 64-3 and pace bowler Khawar Khurshid (2-29) continued his good form with a brace.

And Rashid completed a good all-round performance with a 4-23 haul to mop up the tail and seal victory ahead of a trip to Ilford seconds this weekend.

The seconds saw their match with Ace Avengers abandoned at the Low Hall Sports ground.

Captain Nishant Mittal took three wickets during a good opening spell of fast bowling, but the home side took advantage against the change bowlers.

Good attacking batting in the middle overs allowed Ace to rebuild, before spinners Karthik Bhardwaj and Viraj Ramaiya took five wickets between them to end the innings on 178.

Newham’s reply was not going to plan as they collapsed to 38-7 in 14 overs, after Ali Malik (5-6) and Shabbir Ahmed (2-26) combined with the ball.

But the match could not reach its conclusion due to off-field disturbances around the nets and pavilion.

The thirds got the better of Bow Green seconds in their derby meeting at Flanders, after posting 189-7 from 35 overs.

Openers Naeem Akhtar (33) and Tabish Mahmood (27) began well, with strong middle-order runs from Abhinav Agarwal (42) and Narsing Manchallawar (27).

Green were reduced to 37-7 as Agarwal (2-12), Mahmood (2-31) and Safwan Shaikh (2-6) struck, but Ian Fuller and Kelvin Abraham put on 54 for the last wicket.

Debutant Danyal Iqbal took 2-34 as Newham sealed a 42-run win ahead of a trip to Barking.