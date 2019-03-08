Newham College produce big comeback to beat rivals New Vic in a thrilling encounter

Newham College players Manav Patel, Atesaam Syed and Nasratullah Ahmad (Pic: Newham College) Archant

Newham College's Cricket Academy produced a stunning comeback against local rivals NewVIc at Flanders Field.

A good start by Newham's bowlers, with Captain Atesaam Syed particularly impressive, was quickly forgotten as NewVIc opener Nehal and captain Jawad began to build a steady partnership in good conditions to bat.

Despite making a couple of breakthroughs, Newham's bowlers struggled to make an impact as Nehal began to free his arms and score heavily.

This trend continued throughout the innings as NewVIc batsman Suleman joined the party and used unorthodox shots to frustrate Newham College.

Despite two wickets and excellent figures for Newham's Syed, Nehal (75) scored a brilliant half-century as the rest of Newham's bowlers wilted in the heat and NewVIc posting a superb 150/4 from 20 overs.

This left Newham with a mountain to climb as they searched for an unlikely win to keep their league title hopes alive.

Newham's opening pair of Syed and Nasratullah Ahmad were in no mood to hang around however and sought to get their team off to a great start and back in the game. Both batsman struck several boundaries to reach a 69-run partnership but lost Ahmad just as they were in the ascendancy.

The Newham team began to fear the worst but in came ex-NewVIc student; Manav Patel to steady the ship and support his skipper.

Both Syed and Patel began a sustained onslaught and duly smash boundaries all around the ground to come close to pulling off an amazing victory.

Syed reached a superb 77 and Patel ended the game with a huge six which went out of the ground as Newham reached 155/1 off 18 overs.

The relieved Newham team sprinted on to the pitch to spark great celebrations.

Captain, Atesaam Syed, said: "Wow that was amazing. I can't believe we just did that.

"Some of us were down and out when they scored 150 but we were absolutely brilliant to pull that back.

"We bowled really badly but Coach Zaheer told us it wasn't over and he always says never give up so we didn't, and I think we deserve that victory over a top team."