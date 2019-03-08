Cricket: Newham College students crowned London-East champions

Newham College celebrate Archant

Newham College's cricketers claimed the regional league title after comprehensively beating Leyton Sixth Form.

And having been crowned London-East champions, they will now go on the compete at National level with a play-off against Birmingham-based winners Moulton College.

Following on from their derby victory over NewVIc, Newham's opening batsmen got off to another great start as, despite snaring captain Atesaam Syed via a brilliant catch, Leyton's bowlers had no answers to the aggressive batting of Nasratullah Ahmad and Manav Patel.

Both Ahmad (39) and Patel (29) scored several boundaries on their way to an impressive 50-run partnership before the introduction of spinner Osaid however changed the complexion of the match.

A brilliant spell captured Ahmad, Patel and new batsman Sheheryar Baig, who was out to another brilliant catch by a Leyton fielders.

But big-hitting Faysal Miah entered the fray and was in no mood to hang around as he pummelled the bowlers all around the ground, including a huge six straight down the ground.

Miah's quick-fire 28 runs from 13 balls included another five boundaries and pushed Newham to a good total of 158 off 20 overs.

Leyton hoped to get off to a good start and dent Newham's league hopes but bowlers dominated the early part of the second innings.

The three-pronged attack of Syed, Patel and all-rounder Haroon Khan meant Leyton struggled to keep touch with the increasing run rate as only 17 runs were scored from the first seven overs.

Newham piled on the pressure with good bowling from Niaz and excellent fielding from Baig, as wickets started to fall and Newham sensed victory.

The run-rate crept towards 15-an-over but Leyton batsman Talal stood firm and produced a stubborn and gritty 48 runs.

His was the last wicket to fall after being bowled by Baig and Newham completing a comfortable 43-run win with Leyton's innings reaching 115.

Newham manager Zaheer Daleel said: "It was a great way to end the league season. The boys have done really well and to win the league without being beaten is impressive.

"I'm really pleased to see some of our younger players coming through and we have a nice mix of youth and experience in the team. We're still in two cup competitions so the guys can't relax just yet."

Captain Atesaam Syed added: "We were very good, credit to Leyton as they did their best but we have a lot of confidence at the moment.

"We're looking forward to seeing how we do against teams from other parts of the country, so bring it on!"