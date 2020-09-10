Newham sit joint top after a comfortable victory at home to Chingford in title battle

Newham 2nd XI face the camera at South Weald (Pic: Newham CC) Archant

Newham’s first XI defeated Chingford 2nd XI with ease in the Shepherd Neame Essex League at Flanders Playing Fields.

The visitors won the toss and chose to bat, scoring 153 in 37.3 overs before Newham chased their target in just 15.5 overs with nine wickets in hand.

The result keeps Newham joint top of the Tier Two Westley Division with local rivals Wanstead with one game to go.

The seconds visited South Weald for a friendly, where they chose to bat having won the toss.

A couple of early run outs alongside good bowling left Newham on 10-4 but Waqas Ahmed (19) and Newham captain Nishant Mittal led a recovery before Ahmed was bowled.

Mittal kept the runs ticking over at one end as wickets fell at the other end, with batsmen getting starts but not converting.

Mittal was trapped LBW having made 47, with Newham bowled out for 124 in 32 overs.

Daryl Townson, Duncan Strainer and Patrick Warriner picked up two wickets each for South Weald in a good bowling performance by the home side. Warriner also had two catches and a run out to complete an excellent fielding display.

Rob Hull bowled four overs for just one run and was unfortunate not to pick up any wickets.

The hosts started their chase cautiously against the new ball and Zaheer Khan dismissed the two openers cheaply while Mittal restricted the flow of runs.

Waqas Ahmed also picked up two middle-order wickets, including a brilliant return catch from South Weald skipper Vamshi Lingala, who was looking good before being dismissed for 23.

Newham sensed an unlikely victory with South Weald at 54-5 but Strainer’s quickfire 58 took the game away as the hosts reached their target in 29 overs with five wickets to spare.

The thirds visited Noak Hill Taverners for another friendly fixture.

Having chosen to bat first Newham reached 165 all out in 33 overs, thanks mainly to Samsam Siddique (32) and skipper Riyaz Shaikh (36).

The hosts began their chase well as Newham had to wait until the 10th over for the first wicket. Newham pegged them back to 91-5 thanks to Kamal Hossain’s excellent bowling spell which saw him pick up 3-28.