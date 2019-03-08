Cricket: Newham teams rally for winning treble

Newham's three teams bounced back from a disappointing start to the 2019 Essex County League season with a hat-trick of wins.

The firsts hosted Hawks at Flanders Field, where Adnan Ashraf's 111 from 78 balls saw the post 172 all out.

In reply, Hawks fell 22 runs short as Newham's spinners rattled through their batting order after a good start from the seamers.

Aamir Shaukat took 3-15 and Sajjad Mirza 2-10 to defend a relatively low score.

The seconds posted 176 all out against Shane Moss with Ahsan Parvez's 84 being the highlight of the innings.

And they managed to bowl out the opposition for 160 with Zaheer Khan and Muhammad Kamran taking three wickets apiece.

The thirds chased down Barking's score of 242 to complete a winning treble after Sachin Veerappan took three wickets.

Faisal Saeed (31) gave Newham a good start but wickets began to fall, before Suraj Srikumar (81 not out), Sachin (22) and Kamal Hossain (32) saw them home.