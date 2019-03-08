Search

Cricket: Newham teams rally for winning treble

PUBLISHED: 06:56 09 May 2019

Newham's three teams bounced back from a disappointing start to the 2019 Essex County League season with a hat-trick of wins.

The firsts hosted Hawks at Flanders Field, where Adnan Ashraf's 111 from 78 balls saw the post 172 all out.

In reply, Hawks fell 22 runs short as Newham's spinners rattled through their batting order after a good start from the seamers.

Aamir Shaukat took 3-15 and Sajjad Mirza 2-10 to defend a relatively low score.

The seconds posted 176 all out against Shane Moss with Ahsan Parvez's 84 being the highlight of the innings.

And they managed to bowl out the opposition for 160 with Zaheer Khan and Muhammad Kamran taking three wickets apiece.

The thirds chased down Barking's score of 242 to complete a winning treble after Sachin Veerappan took three wickets.

Faisal Saeed (31) gave Newham a good start but wickets began to fall, before Suraj Srikumar (81 not out), Sachin (22) and Kamal Hossain (32) saw them home.

Custom House deaths: Police name Henriett Szucs as second woman found in flat

Henriett Szucs. Picture: Met Police

CCTV catches person pooing in East Ham street

This is the moment a person has a poo in a street in East Ham. Picture: SUBMITTED

Tributes to ‘gifted and beautiful’ Ilford rough sleeper Henriett Szucs found dead in Custom House freezer

Henriett Szucs at the Welcome Centre in Ilford, which runs the Welcome Project to help homeless people in the area, in March 2015. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Decomposed body found in ‘hoarder’s’ home in East Ham

The body was found at an address in Rochford Close. Pic: Google

Custom House deaths: Crowdfunding page launched to pay for the funeral of Mary Jane Mustafa

Mary Jane Mustafa. Picture: Family handout

