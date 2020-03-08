MCC to host history of women's cricket event

A selection of items which will be on display as the MCC celebrates the evolution of women's cricket (pic Clare Skinner/MCC) MCC/Clare Skinner

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) is celebrating the launch of a new exhibition on women's cricket by holding a symposium at Lord's next month.

The event, which will take place on Saturday 4 April, will include leading women's cricket expert Dr Rafaelle Nicholson speaking on the history of the women's game.

Cricket luminaries Barbara Daniels, Claire Taylor, Eileen Ash and Enid Bakewell, will share their experiences with Isabelle Duncan, who has written extensively on women's cricket.

Both Daniels and Taylor were synonymous with Lord's during their international careers. Daniels helped England to win the 1993 women's Cricket World Cup at the Home of Cricket, whilst Taylor's 156 against India in 2006 remains the highest One-Day International score at the ground.

Ash is the world's oldest living international cricketer. The 108 year-old former England bowler was appointed an Honorary Life Member of MCC in 2011 and rang the five-minute bell at the 2017 Women's Cricket World Cup final at Lord's.

Bakewell is regarded as one of England's greatest all-rounders, and scored a century in the first Cricket World Cup final in 1973.

The event includes access to the newly curated Evolution of Women's Cricket Exhibition, with the collection a fascinating insight into the colourful history of women's cricket with memorabilia from the pioneering women who have transformed the game.

An original 'Red' English Lady Cricket costume from 1888, and Betty Snowball's trunk used during England's first tour of Australia and New Zealand in 1934-1935 will be on display, as well as the first women's Cricket World Cup from 1973, which predates the men's tournament by two years.

Charlotte Goodhew, MCC Collections & Programme Manager, said: "The items in this exhibition are wonderful pieces of inspirational history that showcase how women have made magnificent strides in cricket through the ages. Everyone involved has been incredibly generous with their time and personal collections, helping to bring this exhibition to life."

The event starts at 11.00 and finishes at 15.30. Tickets are £25 and include: tea/coffee on arrival, symposium, light lunch, tour of the exhibition led by MCC Collections & Programme Manager, Charlotte Goodhew.

The event has been supported by the Association of Cricket Statisticians (ACS) and the History Department at Royal Holloway, University of London.

To book tickets for this exciting event celebrating women's cricket, please call 0207 616 8526. For more information visit lords.org/museumevents.