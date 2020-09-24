Search

Advanced search

Essex coach McGrath believes Sam Cook has room to grow

PUBLISHED: 07:00 25 September 2020

Essex's Sam Cook in action during day two of the Bob Willis Trophy Final at Lord's, London.

Essex's Sam Cook in action during day two of the Bob Willis Trophy Final at Lord's, London.

PA Wire/PA Images

Anthony McGrath believes Sam Cook still has plenty of space to grow after the fast bowler pegged Somerset back with a five-wicket haul in the Bob Willis Trophy final.

Cook celebrated his 100th first-class wicket in just his 34th appearance during his 5-76, including century-maker Eddie Byrom.

And Essex’s head coach McGrath reckons the 23-year-old is nowhere near at his peak yet, and can challenge for England call-ups in the future if he continues on his upward trajectory.

“He was superb and I am delight that he got a five-for in the end so he can get the accolades,” McGrath said.

“I have seen him bowl a lot worse and get more wickets.

You may also want to watch:

“I thought he and Jamie Porter bowled really well yesterday. They tested the defence, beat the outside edge and had a couple turned down.

“Sam has got better and better for us. He is still only a young guy and is develop keeps taking wickets then he can put himself in the frame for further honours.”

Essex, led by Cook, managed to fire with the second new ball to bowl Somerset out for 301 – having been 266 for five.

And McGrath was impressed with the fightback for his bowling attack.

“The conditions yesterday suited bowling,” McGrath said. “At 139 for five we were looking to knock them over for under 200 but credit goes to Overton and Byrom for the way they batted.

“The way we bowled in that last session means we are well in the game.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Essex coach McGrath believes Sam Cook has room to grow

Essex's Sam Cook in action during day two of the Bob Willis Trophy Final at Lord's, London.

Essex fight back with the new ball against Somerset

Essex's Sam Cook (centre right) celebrates with teammates after bowling out Somerset's Ben Green (not in picture) during day one of the Bob Willis Trophy Final at Lord's, London.

Teenagers invited to design their own pavilion and run programme of activities

Here East

Essex start day two slowly against Somerset

Essex's Adam Wheater (centre) celebrates with teammates after catching out Somerset's Tom Abell (right) off the bowling of Aaron Beard during day one of the Bob Willis Trophy Final at Lord's, London.

West Ham fans column: Late Arsenal sucker punch proved costly

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (centre) battles for the ball with West Ham United's Arthur Masuaku (left) and Aaron Cresswell during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.