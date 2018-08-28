Elmhurst win Newham cricket event

Elmhurst's cricket team face the camera (pic: Langdon Academy Sport Partnership) Archant

Elmhurst Primary School had reason to celebrate after winning the Newham finals of the William Greaves Trophy in partnership with Capital Kids Cricket.

The competition was open to a mixed team of boys and girls from years five and six, with four teams taking part in the Newham finals.

Elmhurst, along with Lathom, had reached the Newham finals after qualifying from an earlier Langdon Academy Sport Partnership event.

The pair were joined by Park and Vicarage, who had come through a similar qualifier hosted by the Cumberland School Sport Partnership.

The Newham finals saw each team play each other once in a round-robin stage, with the winners decided by whoever finished top of the group.

Elmhurst came out on top as they saw off the challenge from all comers to finish with a perfect record.

Lathom, meanwhile, finished second with their solitary defeat in the competition coming in their match against Elmhurst.