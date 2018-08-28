Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Elmhurst win Newham cricket event

PUBLISHED: 17:00 17 January 2019

Elmhurst's cricket team face the camera (pic: Langdon Academy Sport Partnership)

Elmhurst's cricket team face the camera (pic: Langdon Academy Sport Partnership)

Archant

The latest news from the Langdon Academy Sport Partnership

Elmhurst Primary School had reason to celebrate after winning the Newham finals of the William Greaves Trophy in partnership with Capital Kids Cricket.

The competition was open to a mixed team of boys and girls from years five and six, with four teams taking part in the Newham finals.

Elmhurst, along with Lathom, had reached the Newham finals after qualifying from an earlier Langdon Academy Sport Partnership event.

The pair were joined by Park and Vicarage, who had come through a similar qualifier hosted by the Cumberland School Sport Partnership.

The Newham finals saw each team play each other once in a round-robin stage, with the winners decided by whoever finished top of the group.

Elmhurst came out on top as they saw off the challenge from all comers to finish with a perfect record.

Lathom, meanwhile, finished second with their solitary defeat in the competition coming in their match against Elmhurst.

Most Read

‘Remorseless’ gang from Hackney and Stratford held knife to four-year-old’s throat as they burgled her family home

The men were found guilty after a month-long trial . Picture: Met Police

Objects excavated from below old Boleyn Ground to go on display

Builders excavated objects dating back to the medieval period as work started on the new homes. Picture: Armando Ribeiro

Crowds dispersed over fears of more trouble after boy, 16, stabbed in Maryland

Police at the scene of the stabbing in Cruikshank Road, Stratford on Saturday night. Picture: @999London

Oxbridge here we come! School sees 41 pupils offered top university places

The Brampton Manor Academy pupils who have received Oxbridge offers. Picture: Sam Dobin

Antisemitic graffiti discovered at Tesco cashpoint in Maryland

The offending graffiti at the cashpoint. Pic: Maryland Community Group

Most Read

‘Remorseless’ gang from Hackney and Stratford held knife to four-year-old’s throat as they burgled her family home

#includeImage($article, 225)

Objects excavated from below old Boleyn Ground to go on display

#includeImage($article, 225)

Crowds dispersed over fears of more trouble after boy, 16, stabbed in Maryland

#includeImage($article, 225)

Oxbridge here we come! School sees 41 pupils offered top university places

#includeImage($article, 225)

Antisemitic graffiti discovered at Tesco cashpoint in Maryland

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Elmhurst win Newham cricket event

Elmhurst's cricket team face the camera (pic: Langdon Academy Sport Partnership)

Widdowson sure Orient will stay on right path

Joe Widdowson wins the ball in the air for Leyton Orient against Boreham Wood (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Washington Wizards shooting guard Beal says London is a hub for American sport

The Washington Wizards pose for a team portrait as part of the 2019 NBA London Global Game at Potters Field Park (Pic: Ned Dishman)

New York Knicks stars excited to take to the court in London

The New York Knicks pose for a team portrait with children from the Jr. NBA League as part of the 2019 NBA London Global Game at Citysport (Pic: Randy Belice)

Warning to drivers after broad daylight catalytic converter theft in East Ham

A masked man stole a Toyota Prius's catalytic converter in Grangewood Street, East Ham in broad daylight. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists