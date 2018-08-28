Elmhurst and Lathom reach Newham finals of cricket event

Elmhurst finished top of the group stages at the Langdon School Sport Partnership Year Five & Six Mixed Cricket event

Elmhurst Primary School and Lathom Primary School have qualified for the Newham finals of the William Greaves Trophy.

The competition is a mixed indoor cricket event open to mixed teams from Years Five and Six.

The two schools progressed from an event held by the Langdon School Sport Partnership which also featured teams from St Edward’s and Nelson.

The teams took part in a round-robin stage, facing each other once with the top two progressing to the Newham finals.

Elmhurst finished top of the pile after sweeping all before them to qualifying as group winners.

They were joined by Lathom, whose only defeat came at the hands of Elmhurst in their second match.

The youngsters will now progress to the Newham finals, where they will compete alongside Park and Vicarage who qualified from a similar event held by the Cumberland School Sport Partnership.

The finals are due to take place on Tuesday at the Newham Sports Hub.