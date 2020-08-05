Bow Green beaten by Barking rivals

Bow Green came up short in their Essex County League Premier Division contest with Barking seconds at West Ham Park.

Wickets were shared around as the visitors were dismissed for 186 in 33 overs, with Lamuel English (2-39) nabbing a brace.

And Green’s top six all got into double figures, but opener Michael Charles (27) was top scorer after hitting six fours.

Eustace Monerville (18) was next highest scorer as Green closed their 35-over reply on 154-8 and took seven points in defeat.

The seconds lost their derby with Newham thirds by 42 runs at Flanders Field.

Salman Khan (2-33) and Ian Fuller (2-43) nabbed braces as the home side, following a 56-run opening stand, reached 189-7 in 35 overs.

Green slumped to 37-7 in reply, but Mohammed Faruk Raja (20), Kerwin St Jean Jr (17), Fuller (31 not out) and Kelvin Abraham (24) showed late defiance to lift them to 147 all out and five points.