Search

Advanced search

Bow Green beaten by Barking rivals

PUBLISHED: 11:20 05 August 2020

Action from the match between Bow Green and Barking seconds at West Ham Park (pic Tim Edwards)

Action from the match between Bow Green and Barking seconds at West Ham Park (pic Tim Edwards)

Archant

Bow Green came up short in their Essex County League Premier Division contest with Barking seconds at West Ham Park.

Action from the match between Bow Green and Barking seconds at West Ham Park (pic Tim Edwards)Action from the match between Bow Green and Barking seconds at West Ham Park (pic Tim Edwards)

Wickets were shared around as the visitors were dismissed for 186 in 33 overs, with Lamuel English (2-39) nabbing a brace.

And Green’s top six all got into double figures, but opener Michael Charles (27) was top scorer after hitting six fours.

You may also want to watch:

Eustace Monerville (18) was next highest scorer as Green closed their 35-over reply on 154-8 and took seven points in defeat.

Action from the match between Bow Green and Barking seconds at West Ham Park (pic Tim Edwards)Action from the match between Bow Green and Barking seconds at West Ham Park (pic Tim Edwards)

The seconds lost their derby with Newham thirds by 42 runs at Flanders Field.

Salman Khan (2-33) and Ian Fuller (2-43) nabbed braces as the home side, following a 56-run opening stand, reached 189-7 in 35 overs.

Green slumped to 37-7 in reply, but Mohammed Faruk Raja (20), Kerwin St Jean Jr (17), Fuller (31 not out) and Kelvin Abraham (24) showed late defiance to lift them to 147 all out and five points.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Most Read

Canning Town man aiming to raise £90k for potentially life-saving treatment loses cancer battle

Jake Morgan, pictured with his partner Britany Elliott, died on Sunday after a battle with cancer. Picture: Jake Morgan

Police release images of three men sought in connection with fatal shooting

Police wish to speak with these three men following a fatal shooting in Roydon. Picture: Essex Police

Canning Town man battling rare cancer aiming to raise £90,000 for potentially life-saving treatment

Jake Morgan, pictured with his fiance Britany, is aiming to raise £90,000 for potentially life-saving cancer treatment. Picture: Jake Morgan

Teenager fatally stabbed on bus in Stratford ‘was not hunted down’, court hears

Baptista Adeji, 15, from North Woolwich. Picture: Met Police

East Ham sixth form sees four teenagers secure scholarships to top US universities

Lennox Keeble, Umar Azad, Xuan Nguyen and Catherine Lowe have all been awarded scholarships to top US universities. Picture: Joe Newman

Most Read

Canning Town man aiming to raise £90k for potentially life-saving treatment loses cancer battle

Jake Morgan, pictured with his partner Britany Elliott, died on Sunday after a battle with cancer. Picture: Jake Morgan

Police release images of three men sought in connection with fatal shooting

Police wish to speak with these three men following a fatal shooting in Roydon. Picture: Essex Police

Canning Town man battling rare cancer aiming to raise £90,000 for potentially life-saving treatment

Jake Morgan, pictured with his fiance Britany, is aiming to raise £90,000 for potentially life-saving cancer treatment. Picture: Jake Morgan

Teenager fatally stabbed on bus in Stratford ‘was not hunted down’, court hears

Baptista Adeji, 15, from North Woolwich. Picture: Met Police

East Ham sixth form sees four teenagers secure scholarships to top US universities

Lennox Keeble, Umar Azad, Xuan Nguyen and Catherine Lowe have all been awarded scholarships to top US universities. Picture: Joe Newman

Latest from the Newham Recorder

West Ham show interest in young stars Walker-Peters, Cash and Eze

Queens Park Rangers' Ebere Eze. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA

Bow Green beaten by Barking rivals

Action from the match between Bow Green and Barking seconds at West Ham Park (pic Tim Edwards)

Wealdstone striker Hughes on being released by Leyton Orient and his rise in men’s football

Action from Leyton Orient v Maldon & Tiptree in the FA Cup, Picture: Simon O'Connor

Ireland centurions stun England in thriller

Ireland's Paul Stirling (right) celebrates reaching his century with captain Andrew Balbirnie, who also reached three figures in the win over England in the third One Day International match at the Ageas Bowl

East Ham Central ward councillor resigns

Cabinet member for education Cllr Julianne Marriott, pictured at Rokeby School, has stood down as a councillor. Picture: Ken Mears