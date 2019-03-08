Search

Cricket: Bow Green beaten again

PUBLISHED: 16:00 09 July 2019

Bow Green in batting action against Redbridge in the Essex County League Premier Division (pic Tim Edwards)

Archant

Bow Green slumped to their seventh successive defeat in the Essex County League Premier Division against Redbridge at West Ham Park.

Captain Renford Coulson chose to bat first but saw four of his top six fall for a combined nine runs.

Opener Michael Charles (15) and Patrick Blair (23) reached double figures but the hosts were in trouble at 72-6 before Coulson (26) put on 40 with Kelvin Abraham, who hit a six and three fours in his top scoring 39.

Rayon Younge finished unbeaten on 22 as Green were dismissed for 164 in the 37th over, with Blair and Younge having early success with the ball to leave Redbridge 24-2.

But opener Hayat Ali (67 not out) held firm to steer the visitors to a five-wicket win, as Younge (2-58), Ian Fuller and Morris Seaton took the other wickets to fall.

Bernard Joseph (34 not out) and Joseph Lockhart (29) were the only batsmen in double figures as Green's seconds were shot out for 104 by Neo in a nine-wicket loss.

Central Park to host weekend of free family fun

Taal Tarongo will be performing at the Newham Show. Picture: Newham Council

Woman in serious condition after fall at block of flats in Plaistow

Bemersyde Point flats in Dongloa Road, Plaistow. Picture: Google.

Safeguarding issues leads to sudden closure of children’s respite centre in Plaistow

This respite centre on Dongola Road, Plaistow, has been shut-down with immediate effect after Ofsted was tipped-off about possible safeguarding issues.

Police arrest men in East Ham and Ilford over fatal stabbing of teenager

Police were called to reports of a fight in Sutherland Walk, Walworth, around the same time Toure appeared at a south London hospital suffering from stab wounds. Picture: GOOGLE

Arrests after Stratford man, 27, shot dead outside snooker club

The 27-year-old from Stratford was shot dead in Lea Bridge Road, Leyton. Picture: Google Maps

