Cricket: Bow Green beaten again

Bow Green in batting action against Redbridge in the Essex County League Premier Division (pic Tim Edwards) Archant

Bow Green slumped to their seventh successive defeat in the Essex County League Premier Division against Redbridge at West Ham Park.

Captain Renford Coulson chose to bat first but saw four of his top six fall for a combined nine runs.

Opener Michael Charles (15) and Patrick Blair (23) reached double figures but the hosts were in trouble at 72-6 before Coulson (26) put on 40 with Kelvin Abraham, who hit a six and three fours in his top scoring 39.

Rayon Younge finished unbeaten on 22 as Green were dismissed for 164 in the 37th over, with Blair and Younge having early success with the ball to leave Redbridge 24-2.

But opener Hayat Ali (67 not out) held firm to steer the visitors to a five-wicket win, as Younge (2-58), Ian Fuller and Morris Seaton took the other wickets to fall.

Bernard Joseph (34 not out) and Joseph Lockhart (29) were the only batsmen in double figures as Green's seconds were shot out for 104 by Neo in a nine-wicket loss.