Superb goals see Leyton Orient claim spoils at Crawley Town

Superb goals from Theo Archibald and Aaron Drinan earned Leyton Orient the League Two points at Crawley Town.

Head coach Richie Wellens handed a debut to young midfielder Zech Obiero, while academy youngster Reon Smith-Kouassi, 16, was given a place on the bench.

Hector Kyprianou returned from his suspension, while Ruel Sotiriou, Darren Pratley and Harry Smith all missed out with illness and injury.

And the visitors began well, with Drinan and Archibald closing down former O's keeper Morris and going close to opening the scoring.

Paul Smyth had penalty claims waved away when his cross appeared to hit a Crawley arm in the box, but O's did not have long to wait, as Archibald struck on eight minutes.

Found in space in the Crawley half, Archibald lifted the ball over Morris for a stunning finish and his eighth goal of the campaign.

And O's were awarded a penalty on 17 minutes when Smyth was hacked down in the box, but Drinan's spot-kick was saved by Morris, who gathered the headed rebound.

Lawrence Vigouroux made a vital save on 19 minutes, with Kyprianou's challenge denying the hosts a certain goal.

And after Archibald saw a shot deflected away and the hosts had penalty claims waved away, Jordan Brown's shot from Archibald's pass was saved by Morris on 28 minutes.

Smyth fired just over, before seeing another effort denied by Tunnicliffe, and Morris stretched to thwart Brown from Connor Wood's cross on 38 minutes.

O's went close again in stoppage time as Smyth saw a powerful drive blocked by Francillette, but Crawley began the second half well, with Omar Beckles making a vital clearance to stop Hutchinson.

The hosts remained on top until the hour mark, when Wellens replaced Obiero with Ethan Coleman.

And Brown had a great chance to double the lead when Coleman picked him out with a fine pass, but skewed his shot over the crossbar.

Archibald latched onto a poor back pass and rounded Morris but saw Ferry clear off the line on 71 minutes, before Otis Khan made way for Dan Nkrumah.

Smyth was replaced by Matt Young in the third change of the day 12 minutes from time, with Nkrumah making a strong run into the box before being well tackled.

Francillette headed a good chance over from a free-kick on 86 minutes, with Vigouroux tipping a 25-yard free-kick from Oteh over the bar moments later.

And Crawley were inches away from levelling when Tilley hit the crossbar and saw the ball bounce down close to the line in the last minute of normal time.

Reprieved, O's sealed the points in the fifth minute of injury time when Drinan fired into the far corner to send their 688 travelling fans home in delighted mood.

The win leaves O's two points behind 12th-placed Crawley, with a home game against Tranmere to complete their campaign on May 7.

Leyton Orient: Vigourous, Wood, Smyth (Young 78), Archibald, Khan (Nkrumah 72), Mitchell, Drinan, Beckles, Kyprianou, Obiero (Coleman 61), Brown.

Unused subs: Sargeant, Sweeney, Smith-Kouassi.

Attendance: 3,372 (including 688 Orient fans).