Newham Beagles star Kadeen Corbin believes Saracens can win netball Superleague

Newham and Essex Beagles athlete Kadeen Corbin believes the Saracens Mavericks can make a serious challenge for the 2022 Vitality Netball Superleague title.

The 29-year-old former Barking Abbey Academy pupil and her elder sister Sasha - both cousins of seasoned sprinter Asha Philip - appeared in the Hertfordshire-based side's gallant run at British Fast5 Netball All-Stars Championship last Saturday at Copper Box Arena, Stratford.

The Mavericks, who two years ago formed a partnership with Hendon-based Premiership Rugby giants Saracens, lost their second final in this £100,000 Matchroom Sport promoted event, this time by Team Bath in a tactical 23-17 scoreline.

Defending champions and VNSL title holders Loughborough Lightening made an early shock exit after losing both of their double elimination group games.

And despite the defeat, multi-tasker Corbin says her team-mates enjoyed the event at the Copper Box on Saturday, October 30, but knew playing Team Bath was always going to be a battle.

"It's just a bit of fun," she said. "The teams need fun, they need just to be free and just not think about the full-on tactics of the actual league.

"It's just a stepping stone for our pre-season to field other teams as well because we've got new players.

"It's always a battle when it's come to Mavericks and Bath. I just think whatever happened we've all had fun and we've enjoyed every moment of it.

"I loved the fact that the fans there, they definitely boosted our energy on the floor, we can definitely feel the vibes so it was lovely."

Corbin added her thoughts for the forthcoming domestic season where head coach Kathryn Ratnapala has lured the services of defensive specialist Trinidad and Tobago International Jameela McCarthy.

"When the season kicks in then it's anyone's game," Corbin admitted. "Hopefully this tournament will be our stepping stone feel the vibes, everyone getting out there.

"We've got new players this year and they've just had a good run on court so we're taking every moment."

Corbin and her Mavericks team-mates are now looking ahead to the upcoming season.