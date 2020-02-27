Copper Box to host National Junior Indoor Rowing Championships

Action from the National Junior Indoor Rowing Championships (pic John Trigg/LYR) Archant

Nearly 2000 young people will race at the National Junior Indoor Rowing Championships (NJIRC) at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on Friday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Action from the National Junior Indoor Rowing Championships (pic John Trigg/LYR) Action from the National Junior Indoor Rowing Championships (pic John Trigg/LYR)

NJIRC 2020 returns to the Copper Box Arena for a second time, allowing young competitors to showcase their talent and determination.

And the event promises appearances from Olympic rowing champions Sophie Hoskings and Andrew Triggs Hodge and the Speaker of Hackney, Cllr Kam Adams.

Run by groundbreaking youth sports charity London Youth Rowing (LYR), NJIRC is the biggest junior indoor rowing competition of its kind in the world.

● 147 schools and clubs will take part in six hours of racing, supported by over 200 volunteers

● 53 state secondary schools have been preparing as part of London Youth Rowing's Active Row Programme, which works with schools in the most deprived areas of London

● Diverse and inclusive. Over 50 per cent of participants are girls, over 60 per cent from BAME backgrounds, and the event caters specifically for competitors with sensory, learning and physical disabilities

You may also want to watch:

LYR aims to enable young people to get active, and open access to rowing for all regardless of background or ability.

NJIRC was born out of offering the excitement of high-level competition to young people who might not normally get a chance to compete at national level.

Martin Smith, of Stepney Green Maths Computing and Science College, said: "NJIRC is simply the best and most accessible National competition for young people. Students of all abilities are given the opportunity to compete alongside each other. "The event has a genuinely supportive and inspiring ethos. I would recommend any school that has never attended to enter a team and experience the event for yourself."

Hams Youssef, a year nine pupil at Kingsbury High School, added: "NJIRC was one of the most fun and amazing days I have had this past year, I really enjoyed competing with my friends and receiving medals at the end. An amazing time!"

London 2012 Olympic gold medalist Hoskings, a LYR board member, said: "NJIRC demonstrates the best of what rowing has to offer. It is an energetic, exciting event that allows young people of all abilities to experience quality racing.

"The whole experience is truly unique, for competitors and spectators alike, and a credit to both London Youth Rowing and the London 2012 Olympic legacy. I'm very much looking forward to supporting this year's event at the Copper Box Arena."

Alongside the race programme, NJIRC hosts a Festival of Careers and Sport featuring up to 20 exhibits and activities from organisations such as West Ham United FC, the London Fire Brigade, Wheelchair Basketball, British Horseracing and more.

The Festival of Careers and Sport offers participants a well-rounded event, opening their eyes to future sporting and careers opportunities.