Copper Box to host indoor rowing championships

PUBLISHED: 08:00 15 March 2019

The National Junior Indoor Rowing Championships are taking place at the Copper Box Arena

Over 1,700 talented youngsters will compete in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

Stratford’s Copper Box Arena will play host to the National Junior Indoor Rowing Championships (NJIRC) on Friday.

Over 1,700 young people will race at the NJIRC in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, allowing young competitors to showcase their strength, talent and determination.

Run by groundbreaking youth sports charity London Youth Rowing (LYR), NJIRC is the biggest junior indoor rowing competition of its kind in the world.

LYR aims to enable young people to be and stay active, and to open the sport of rowing to everyone regardless of background, ethnicity, gender, sexuality or ability.

NJIRC showcases the incredible talent, drive and energy of many young people who do not normally get the chance to race at a national level, and offers a taste of the buzz and adrenaline of high-level competition.

Alongside the race programme, NJIRC hosts a Festival of Sport and Careers featuring exhibits and activities from Saracens Rugby, British Rowing, West Ham United FC, The Royal Navy, London Fire Brigade, British Cycling, Wheelchair Basketball and more.

The Festival of Sport and Careers offers participants a well-rounded event, opening their eyes to wider opportunities and experiences.

