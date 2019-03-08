Copper Box Arena primed for Abu Dhabi King of Mats event

The Abu Dhabi King of Mats Fourth Edition will take place in the Copper Box Arena on Sunday (pic: Dantani Inc Sports) Archant

Competition to take place in Stratford on Sunday

The line-up for the Abu Dhabi Kings of Mats fourth edition at the Copper Box Arena this weekend has been confirmed, with ten of the best Lightweight black belt jiu-jitsu players competing.

One of the most prestigious invitational-only tournaments in the sport of jiu-jitsu, the event will have a combined total cash prize of $42,000.

The competition will take place in Stratford on Sunday, running from 3pm to 5.30pm at the Copper Box Arena.

The Abu Dhabi King of Mats is slowly, but surely building itself as one of the best competitions in the sport of jiu-jitsu with an overwhelming request among the best players to compete in and increased demand by the fans and TV partners around the world.

Commenting on the event, Paulo Miyao, who is regarded by his peers as one of the greatest athletes of all time in his weight class, and the fan favourite to win the title said: “I have been keeping an eye on this competition since it first launched, I am very happy that it is now being organized in my weight class.

“I have watched the previous editions, and really enjoyed the intensity of it.

“I am looking forward to give it my best and thank the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation for the invitation.”

Miyao is joined on the list of entrants by Carlos Alberto Da Silva, Gianni Grippo, Hiago George, Joao Gabriel De Sousa, Isaac Doederlein, Nabuhiro Sawada, Luiz Fernando Costa Vieira and Tiago Bravo.