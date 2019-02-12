Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Copper Box Arena to host final leg of Jiu-Jitsu World Tour

PUBLISHED: 10:00 15 February 2019

The London leg of the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu World Tour will take place at the Copper Box Arena on March 9-10 (pic: Ramon Francisco)

The London leg of the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu World Tour will take place at the Copper Box Arena on March 9-10 (pic: Ramon Francisco)

Archant

Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu World Tour coming to Stratford next month

Stratford’s Copper Box Arena will play host to the final leg of this year’s Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu World Tour from March 9-10.

After events in Tokyo, Los Angeles, Rio de Janeiro and Abu Dhabi, the World Tour aims to end in style at a venue that hosted some of the events at the 2012 Olympics.

“To bring the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam brand to London once again for the final leg of the tour is really great,” said H.E. Abdulmunam Al Hashemi, chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation.

“London is a special city which is showing improved signs of development in the sport of jiu-jitsu.”

Home hopes at the London leg of the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu World Tour rest primarily with Samantha Cook, who won gold in the 70kg division in Tokyo..

The London leg offers Cook one final chance to overhaul the current leader in her division, Brazil’s Thamara Silva, to finish the season atop the podium.

“I genuinely believe I had Silva beat in our last match, so now it’s time to do the job,” said Cook.

“I feel very confident, which is crazy after losing the last few finals. I have her measure now.

“I played smart in the last match and almost did it - now it’s time to win.

“I’m in my 30s and I train part time in the evenings. I am a two-time Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Champion competing against girls much younger than me who train full time.

“Competitions like the Grand Slam are providing a platform that our sport needs.”

Registrations are now open for the London leg of the Abu Dhabi Grandl Slam Jiu-Jitsu World Tour and can be accessed by visiting events.uaejjf.org/en/event/122.

All nationalities are welcome to register and the medallists in each division will earn points in the UAEJJF World Rankings and combined total cash prizes of $120,000.

Top-ranked competitors will receive huge prizes at the end of the season according to their UAEJJF World Ranking.

For more information about the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu World Tour, visit uaejjf.com.

Most Read

Jailed: Thug who attacked woman in violent cashpoint mugging

Dwayer Jude has been jailed for two years and nine months. Pic: Met Police

Two men stabbed in separate incidents in Maryland

One of the stabbings took place in Waddington Street. Picture: Google Maps

New school deal allows developers to buy acre of land from Newham Council for £2

Artist's impression of the Royal Wharf development. Picture: Jack Hobhouse

Met asked to increase security at the inquest of young father who died after being restrained by police

Edson Da Costa. Picture: submitted by family

Six men wanted in connection with fight between West Ham and Leicester City fans

Police would like to speak to these six men. Pic: Leicestershire Police

Most Read

F-35 fighter jet declares emergency over Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Numerous drivers’ caught in Norfolk speeding crackdown - and police seize car of one who fled

#includeImage($article, 225)

See inside Norwich pub which has been renovated after five month closure

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man in his 70s dies after falling into silo

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police hunt lorry driver after multi vehicle pile-up on A47

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Copper Box Arena to host final leg of Jiu-Jitsu World Tour

The London leg of the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu World Tour will take place at the Copper Box Arena on March 9-10 (pic: Ramon Francisco)

Maguire-Drew wants winners’ medal come end of the season

Jordan Maguire-Drew lets fly for Leyton Orient against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Singing project aims to bridge age gap in Newham

Children and adults and the Songs and Smiles opening at Summerdale Court Care Home February 4. Picture: Louise Goulden.

Wapping men stay top as women endure mixed weekend

The latest news from the local hockey scene (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Titans’ clash with Owls to be shown on BBC Sport

London Titans' British Wheelchair Basketball League clash with Owls will be shown live by BBC Sport on March 3 (pic: London Titans)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists