Clapton take points against Woodford Town to boost progression chances

Andrew Brookes

Published: 12:43 PM April 19, 2021   
Clapton's Brandon Rooks beats the Woodford Town goalkeeper

Clapton chalked up their first points of the campaign with a 2-0 home win over Woodford Town in the Len Cordell Memorial Cup.

Brandon Rooks rounded the keeper to give the hosts the lead in the 32nd minute, before Lewis Francis doubled their advantage to seal the points with 25 minutes remaining at the Terence McMillan Stadium.

The result on Saturday gave manager Mustafa Bashkal's men a big chance of reaching the knockout stages of the competition, following a narrow 1-0 defeat to Redbridge in their first group game.

It means the Tons and Barkingside can each confirm their places in the top three of the group with a draw when they play at Frenford Youth Club on Friday night (7.30pm).

The pointless Woodford must beat Redbridge, who are through after two wins, at Coles Park if they want to reach the knockout stages of the main draw.

