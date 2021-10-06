News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Clapton look to turn fortunes around against Ilford

Jacob Ranson

Published: 7:00 AM October 6, 2021   
Clapton manager Mustafa Bashkal 

Clapton will travel to rivals Ilford as they look to build on a draw with Stanway Rovers.

The Tons will make the short trip to Cricklefield Stadium this evening (Wednesday) as they look to start turning their fortunes around.

It has been a tough start to the new campaign for manager Mustafa Bashkal's side although they managed to record a 2-2 draw against Stanway Rovers at Newham Leisure Centre.

It is then a quick turnaround for Clapton as they also travel away to Woodford Town on Friday night (October 8, 7.45pm) at Ashton Playing Fields.

The Woods are in good form under new manager Shane Baptiste but it could prove to be a big week for Clapton before a week long break.

They host White Ensign upon their return on Saturday, October 16.

