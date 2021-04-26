Clapton manager Bashkal determined to improve image of club
- Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo
Newly-appointed Clapton manager Mustafa Bashkal is determined to improve the image of the club and make them a tough side to come up against – starting in the Len Cordell Memorial Cup.
The Tons finished second in Group B of the competition after sealing two wins and suffering just one defeat against Redbridge.
The latest success was a 2-0 win over Barkingside at the weekend to cement their place in the knockout stages where they will face Brimsdown.
“I want a positive name and I want the other teams to know they’ll be in for a tough game when they play against us,” said Baskhal.
“Being the gaffer has been fun, I’m enjoying it. I couldn’t make the first game against Redbridge as my son was born the day before but since then we’ve won two and I’m trying to change the perspective people have about the club.”
Second-half goals from Melos Ajuazi and Bayemore Ndiaye helped Clapton to all three points against Barkingside.
“We were really strong in defence and in midfield, we had a lot of good chances and deserved the win, their keeper had a great game and my strikers should’ve been more clinical.
“Now we move on to the knockout stages which are fun, anything could happen and that’s the exciting part.”