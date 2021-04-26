News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > Sport

Clapton manager Bashkal determined to improve image of club

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 12:00 PM April 26, 2021   
Petrit Elbi of Clapton during Clapton vs Barkingside, Len Cordell Memorial Cup Football at the Jack

Petrit Elbi of Clapton during Clapton vs Barkingside, Len Cordell Memorial Cup Football at the Jack Carter Centre on 23rd April 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Newly-appointed Clapton manager Mustafa Bashkal is determined to improve the image of the club and make them a tough side to come up against – starting in the Len Cordell Memorial Cup.

The Tons finished second in Group B of the competition after sealing two wins and suffering just one defeat against Redbridge.

The latest success was a 2-0 win over Barkingside at the weekend to cement their place in the knockout stages where they will face Brimsdown.

“I want a positive name and I want the other teams to know they’ll be in for a tough game when they play against us,” said Baskhal.

Reece Simpson of Barkingside and Guy Kiangebeni of Clapton during Clapton vs Barkingside, Len Cordel

Reece Simpson of Barkingside and Guy Kiangebeni of Clapton during Clapton vs Barkingside, Len Cordell Memorial Cup Football at the Jack Carter Centre on 23rd April 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“Being the gaffer has been fun, I’m enjoying it. I couldn’t make the first game against Redbridge as my son was born the day before but since then we’ve won two and I’m trying to change the perspective people have about the club.”

You may also want to watch:

Second-half goals from Melos Ajuazi and Bayemore Ndiaye helped Clapton to all three points against Barkingside.

“We were really strong in defence and in midfield, we had a lot of good chances and deserved the win, their keeper had a great game and my strikers should’ve been more clinical.

Most Read

  1. 1 Police break up reported 'illegal rave' in Newham
  2. 2 Tributes paid to Fares Maatou, 14, stabbed to death in Canning Town
  3. 3 Police name victim of Canning Town fatal stabbing
  1. 4 Teenager charged and fourth arrested over fatal stabbing in Newham
  2. 5 Man in hospital after 'acid attack' inside his home in Beckton
  3. 6 Three teenagers arrested after boy, 16, found stabbed in East Village
  4. 7 Shotgun, counterfeit cash and money seized in Canning Town
  5. 8 Murder investigation launched after teenager fatally stabbed
  6. 9 No injuries following fire in block of flats in Stratford
  7. 10 Second jabs hub opening at Westfield as ExCeL London vaccination centre soon to close

“Now we move on to the knockout stages which are fun, anything could happen and that’s the exciting part.”

Non-League Football
East London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

stratford police station

Courts

Police officer to appear in court after death of man in East Ham

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Justice for Sami banner unfurled outside police station

Knife Crime

Clapton Community FC members demand 'Justice for Sami'

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Little Ilford School's head of music Olu Sodeinde.

Education

Why musician swapped working with pop stars to teaching Newham pupils

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
The Talent House, at 3 Sugar House Lane,

Arts & Culture

Restored Victorian warehouse in Stratford to become dance and music hub

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus