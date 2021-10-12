News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > Sport

Clapton managerial search underway as management team move to Leatherhead

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 10:06 AM October 12, 2021   
Clapton manager Mustafa Bashkal 

Clapton manager Mustafa Bashkal - Credit: Clapton FC

Clapton are searching for a new manager as head of football operations Qayum Shakoor and manager Mustafa Bashkal have joined Isthmian Premier League side Leatherhead.

The duo will take up roles as head of football and first-team coach respectively as they make the step up two levels after the Tanners decided to part company with Nikki Bull after three seasons in charge.

He was initially player/manager, and it was his second managerial job after his two years in charge at Margate.

Mustafa Bashkal said: "I'd just like to thank everyone at Clapton. Took me on with open arms and allowed me to feel at home.

"I will always want the best for the club."

You may also want to watch:

The Tanners are bottom of the Pitching In isthmian Premier, and without a victory since the opening day.

Clapton however are due to host White Ensign on Saturday and therefore will be determined to get a new manager in place.

Most Read

  1. 1 Search continues to find £1m lottery ticket winner
  2. 2 Where to enjoy firework displays for bonfire night 2021
  3. 3 CCTV image released after rape reported in Forest Gate
  1. 4 'Hi-tech AI' butcher's shop opening in Stratford
  2. 5 Newham maths whizz appears on Channel 4 game show Countdown
  3. 6 Newham teen one of three to work on Met Police project tackling knife crime
  4. 7 Who was jailed in east London in September?
  5. 8 Update: Girl, 14, missing from East Ham found
  6. 9 Man in critical condition after triple shooting in Newham
  7. 10 The most expensive houses sold in your east London borough in August
Non-League Football
Newham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Ultra Low Emission Zone is due to expand in October

Travel

How could the ultra low emission zone (ULEZ) expansion affect you?

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Flytipped waste

Environment News

Crackdown planned as Newham pursues 'zero tolerance' approach to flytipping

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Artem Kuts of Isle of Dogs and Oliver Mark of Stratford were jailed.

Gun crime

Trio jailed after being caught with Baikal guns and ammunition

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Mother hubbards

Business | Video

Watch: Queue stretches down road as Mother Hubbard's opens

Jon King

Author Picture Icon