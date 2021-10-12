Clapton managerial search underway as management team move to Leatherhead

Published: 10:06 AM October 12, 2021

Clapton are searching for a new manager as head of football operations Qayum Shakoor and manager Mustafa Bashkal have joined Isthmian Premier League side Leatherhead.

The duo will take up roles as head of football and first-team coach respectively as they make the step up two levels after the Tanners decided to part company with Nikki Bull after three seasons in charge.

He was initially player/manager, and it was his second managerial job after his two years in charge at Margate.

Mustafa Bashkal said: "I'd just like to thank everyone at Clapton. Took me on with open arms and allowed me to feel at home.

"I will always want the best for the club."

You may also want to watch:

The Tanners are bottom of the Pitching In isthmian Premier, and without a victory since the opening day.

Clapton however are due to host White Ensign on Saturday and therefore will be determined to get a new manager in place.