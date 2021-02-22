News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Clapton appoint new manager

Jacob Ranson

Published: 1:30 PM February 22, 2021   
Daniel Emovon in FA Vase action for Clapton (Pic: Alam Zaman)

Daniel Emovon in FA Vase action for Clapton (Pic: Alam Zaman) - Credit: Archant

Clapton have appointed Mustafa Bashkal as their new manager following the departure of Micky Wetherall. 

Bashkal joins the Tons from his role as manager of FC Infernos of the Replay Me League but he has previous experience with Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United academies. 

He has also been a head coach at Pro Direct Academy but now he will pit his wits against the rest of the clubs in the Essex Senior League. 

He said: “I’m really happy to join Clapton. It’s a big club in non-league with so much history and a great following. I’m going to give my all to help the club fight for promotion.” 

However Clapton currently sit bottom of the Essex Senior League with the season currently suspended and it is expected to be made null and void in the coming days or weeks with restrictions remaining in place for the next few months. 

Non-League Football

