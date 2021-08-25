Clapton keen to start turning fortunes around in the Essex Senior League

Published: 8:00 AM August 25, 2021

Clapton in action against AFC Dunstable in the FA Cup - Credit: Tim Edwards

Clapton will be keen to start turning their fortunes around in the Essex Senior League after a mixed start to the new campaign.

The Tons are due to host Ilford at the Newham Leisure Centre this evening (Wednesday) before then travelling away to Southend Manor on Saturday.

Mustafa Bashkal’s men head into the busy week on the back of a 3-1 defeat to AFC Dunstable in the FA Cup in their preliminary round tie on Saturday despite a good effort.

Clapton in action against AFC Dunstable in the FA Cup - Credit: Tim Edwards

Darnell Kithambo scored an 89th-minute consolation goal for the Tons at the Newham Leisure Centre to end their run in the prestigious competition.

They will remain confident after beating Little Oakley 5-3 in their last league fixture which saw them end a losing run.

You may also want to watch:

Kithambo said: “FA Cup journey comes to an end unfortunately, another goal added to the tally. All focus onto our next game.”